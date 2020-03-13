Coronavirus: Infected Australian official met Ivanka Trump, AG Barr last week

Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump talks with the UAE women entrepreneurs during a countable meeting at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Ivanka Trump will deliver keynote address at Global Women’s Forum in Dubai on Sunday. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

(AP) – Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is in isolation at a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He returned to Australia on Sunday from Washington, D.C., where he met U.S. Attorney-General William Barr and President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, last week.

Dutton also attended a conference with other representatives of the Five Eyes intelligence network, which includes the U.S., Canada, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

Dutton said Friday he was in isolation in a hospital after confirmation he has the virus.

Australian authorities have stepped up their response to the outbreak by recommending people avoid nonessential gatherings of 500 or more and to reconsider all international travel.

Australia has more than 120 confirmed cases. It is mild to moderate for most people but can be severe in older adults and those with existing health problems.

