Coronavirus in Tampa: Crime rates drop during pandemic

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is taking a look at whether streets are safer during the coronavirurs pandemic.

With a curfew and stay-at-home order in place Tampa police and Hillsborough deputies say they are receiving fewer calls for service.

Here’s a look at the difference in homicides, robberies and burglaries Tampa Police responded to in March of 2019 compared to March 2020.

March 2019

Homicides: 3 Robberies:23 Burglaries: 89

March 2020

Homicides: 8 Robberies: 26 Burglaries: 5

Now here’s a look at the difference in homicides, robberies and burglaries TPD responded to since the pandemic (March 12, 2020- now) compared to that same time frame in 2019.

March 12 2019-April 12 2019

Homicides: 1 Robberies: 24 Burglaries: 80

March 12 2020-April 12 2020

Homicides: 4 Robberies: 25 Burglaries: 54

For TPD, homicides are up 300%, robberies are up 4% and burglaries are down 34.5%.

“People are staying home that’s why our home burglaries are down,” Chief Brian Dugan of TPD said.

As far as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, crime as a whole is down 17%.

2019

Murder: 4 Rape 20 Robberies: 27 Aggravated Assault: 92 Burglaries: 110

Larceny:719 Vehicle Theft: 5

2020

Murder: 2 Rape: 19 Robberies: 27 Aggravated Assault: 5.4% Burglaries: -72

Larceny: 569 Vehicle Theft: 64

For HCSO; murders are down 50%, burglaries are down 34.5%, assaults are up 5% and vehicle thefts are up 8.5%.

Both departments believe the increase in assaults and domestic domesputes are because people are stuck at home. Chief Dugan with TPD fears more assults and disputes will take place during the pandemic.

“It’s more arguments. People are tense,” Dugan said. “A lot of people are at home. I think they are feeling trapped in their house and we’ve been doing this a little over a month now and I think it’s starting to show.”

TPD has increased patrols in hot spot areas where fights and arguments are known to take place. At the end of the day, Dugan just wants people to stay home and stay safe.

“They are able to stay home with their families and our cops and firefighters, they don’t have that choice,” he said. “There are so many people out there keeping this country moving that don’t have the choice, so we need people to stay home so that we can get through this whole thing.”

