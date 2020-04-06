Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health has released a county-by-county breakdown of the state’s coronavirus cases and is now showing the number of cases by zip code.
Updated numbers were provided on the Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard this weekend based on where patients live.
According to the department’s website, all zip codes with fewer than five cases are “masked” to help protect the privacy of those individuals.
- If there are fewer than five cases, the total number of cases is shown as “<5”
- If there are five to nine cases in that zip code, the total number of cases is shown as “5-9”
- Zip codes with zero cases show “0″ or “no cases”
- All values of 10 or greater are shown by the actual number of cases in that zip code
- If a county has fewer than five total cases across all of its zip codes, all of the zip codes within that county show the total number of cases as “suppressed”
Here are the totals for each zip code as of Monday at noon:
|Zip code
|County
|Number of cases
|34428
|Citrus
|<5
|34429
|Citrus
|<5
|34433
|Citrus
|<5
|34434
|Citrus
|<5
|34436
|Citrus
|<5
|34442
|Citrus
|<5
|34445
|Citrus
|0
|34446
|Citrus
|<5
|34448
|Citrus
|<5
|34450
|Citrus
|<5
|34452
|Citrus
|17
|34453
|Citrus
|<5
|34461
|Citurs
|<5
|34465
|Citrus
|<5
|33834
|Hardee
|Supressed
|33865
|Hardee
|Supressed
|33873
|Hardee
|Supressed
|33890
|Hardee
|Supressed
|34601
|Hernando
|5-9
|34602
|Hernando
|0
|34604
|Hernando
|0
|34606
|Hernando
|5-9
|34607
|Hernando
|<5
|34608
|Hernando
|11
|34609
|Hernando
|10
|34613
|Hernando
|5-9
|34614
|Hernando
|0
|34661
|Hernando
|0
|33825
|Highlands
|5-9
|33852
|Highlands
|5-9
|33857
|Highlands
|0
|33870
|Highlands
|14
|33872
|Highlands
|<5
|33875
|Highlands
|<5
|33876
|Highlands
|<5
|33960
|Highlands
|<5
|33510
|Hillsborough
|5-9
|33511
|Hillsborough
|18
|33527
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33534
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33547
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33548
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33549
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33556
|Hillsborough
|5-9
|33558
|Hillsborough
|5-9
|33559
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33563
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33565
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33566
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33567
|Hillsborough
|0
|33569
|Hillsborough
|5-9
|33570
|Hillsborough
|17
|33572
|Hillsborough
|5-9
|33573
|Hillsborough
|10
|33578
|Hillsborough
|21
|33579
|Hillsborough
|10
|33584
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33586
|Hillsborough
|0
|33592
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33594
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33596
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33598
|Hillsborough
|5-9
|33602
|Hillsborough
|21
|33603
|Hillsborough
|5-9
|33604
|Hillsborough
|5-9
|33605
|Hillsborough
|5-9
|33606
|Hillsborough
|16
|33607
|Hillsborough
|18
|33609
|Hillsborough
|13
|33610
|Hillsborough
|12
|33611
|Hillsborough
|23
|33612
|Hillsborough
|16
|33613
|Hillsborough
|13
|33614
|Hillsborough
|25
|33615
|Hillsborough
|17
|33616
|Hillsborough
|5-9
|33617
|Hillsborough
|12
|33618
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33619
|Hillsborough
|17
|33620
|Hillsborough
|0
|33621
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33624
|Hillsborough
|5-9
|33625
|Hillsborough
|5-9
|33626
|Hillsborough
|17
|33629
|Hillsborough
|14
|33630
|Hillsborough
|0
|33634
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33635
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33637
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33647
|Hillsborough
|26
|34201
|Manatee
|0
|34202
|Manatee
|20
|34203
|Manatee
|24
|34205
|Manatee
|<5
|34207
|Manatee
|5-9
|34208
|Manatee
|28
|34209
|Manatee
|5-9
|34210
|Manatee
|<5
|34211
|Manatee
|5-9
|34212
|Manatee
|10
|34215
|Manatee
|0
|34216
|Manatee
|0
|34217
|Manatee
|<5
|34219
|Manatee
|5-9
|34221
|Manatee
|11
|34222
|Manatee
|<5
|34228
|Manatee
|5-9
|34243
|Manatee
|10
|34250
|Manatee
|0
|34251
|Manatee
|0
|33523
|Pasco
|<5
|33525
|Pasco
|13
|33540
|Pasco
|<5
|33541
|Pasco
|<5
|33542
|Pasco
|<5
|33543
|Pasco
|5-9
|33544
|Pasco
|5-9
|33545
|Pasco
|<5
|33574
|Pasco
|0
|33576
|Pasco
|0
|34610
|Pasco
|0
|34637
|Pasco
|5-9
|34638
|Pasco
|12
|34639
|Pasco
|5-9
|34652
|Pasco
|<5
|34653
|Pasco
|0
|34654
|Pasco
|<5
|34655
|Pasco
|10
|34667
|Pasco
|<5
|34668
|Pasco
|<5
|34669
|Pasco
|<5
|34679
|Pasco
|0
|34690
|Pasco
|<5
|34691
|Pasco
|<5
|33701
|Pinellas
|18
|33702
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33703
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33704
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33705
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33706
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33707
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33708
|Pinellas
|<5
|33709
|Pinellas
|0
|33710
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33711
|Pinellas
|0
|33712
|Pinellas
|10
|33713
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33714
|Pinellas
|<5
|33715
|Pinellas
|<5
|33716
|Pinellas
|<5
|33730
|Pinellas
|0
|33740
|Pinellas
|<5
|33755
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33756
|Pinellas
|28
|33759
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33760
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33761
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33762
|Pinellas
|<5
|33763
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33764
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33765
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33767
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33770
|Pinellas
|11
|33771
|Pinellas
|12
|33772
|Pinellas
|<5
|33773
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33774
|Pinellas
|25
|33776
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33777
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33778
|Pinellas
|0
|33781
|Pinellas
|5-9
|33782
|Pinellas
|<5
|33785
|Pinellas
|<5
|33786
|Pinellas
|<5
|34677
|Pinellas
|<5
|34681
|Pinellas
|<5
|34683
|Pinellas
|10
|34684
|Pinellas
|5-9
|34685
|Pinellas
|<5
|34688
|Pinellas
|<5
|34689
|Pinellas
|14
|34695
|Pinellas
|<5
|34698
|Pinellas
|12
|33801
|Polk
|<5
|33803
|Polk
|<5
|33805
|Polk
|5-9
|33807
|Polk
|0
|33809
|Polk
|<5
|33810
|Polk
|5-9
|33811
|Polk
|0
|33812
|Polk
|<5
|33813
|Polk
|5-9
|33815
|Polk
|<5
|33823
|Polk
|5-9
|33827
|Polk
|0
|33830
|Polk
|<5
|33835
|Polk
|0
|33837
|Polk
|5-9
|33838
|Polk
|0
|33839
|Polk
|0
|33841
|Polk
|<5
|33843
|Polk
|<5
|33844
|Polk
|<5
|33846
|Polk
|0
|33847
|Polk
|0
|33849
|Polk
|0
|33850
|Polk
|<5
|33851
|Polk
|0
|33853
|Polk
|<5
|33854
|Polk
|0
|33855
|Polk
|0
|33856
|Polk
|0
|33859
|Polk
|<5
|33860
|Polk
|<5
|33863
|Polk
|0
|33867
|Polk
|0
|33868
|Polk
|<5
|33877
|Polk
|0
|33880
|Polk
|5-9
|33881
|Polk
|28
|33884
|Polk
|<5
|33888
|Polk
|0
|33896
|Polk
|5-9
|33897
|Polk
|26
|33898
|Polk
|5-9
|34759
|Polk
|16
|34223
|Sarasota
|<5
|34229
|Sarasota
|<5
|34231
|Sarasota
|5-9
|34232
|Sarasota
|5-9
|34233
|Sarasota
|<5
|34234
|Sarasota
|5-9
|34235
|Sarasota
|5-9
|34236
|Sarasota
|10
|34237
|Sarasota
|18
|34238
|Sarasota
|5-9
|34239
|Sarasota
|5-9
|34240
|Sarasota
|<5
|34241
|Sarasota
|<5
|34242
|Sarasota
|5-9
|34275
|Sarasota
|5-9
|34285
|Sarasota
|5-9
|34286
|Sarasota
|<5
|34287
|Sarasota
|5-9
|34288
|Sarasota
|<5
|34289
|Sarasota
|0
|34291
|Sarasota
|<5
|34292
|Sarasota
|<5
|34293
|Sarasota
|11
