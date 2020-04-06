Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health has released a county-by-county breakdown of the state’s coronavirus cases and is now showing the number of cases by zip code.

Updated numbers were provided on the Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard this weekend based on where patients live.

According to the department’s website, all zip codes with fewer than five cases are “masked” to help protect the privacy of those individuals. 

  • If there are fewer than five cases, the total number of cases is shown as “<5” 
  • If there are five to nine cases in that zip code, the total number of cases is shown as “5-9”
  • Zip codes with zero cases show “0″ or “no cases”
  • All values of 10 or greater are shown by the actual number of cases in that zip code
  • If a county has fewer than five total cases across all of its zip codes, all of the zip codes within that county show the total number of cases as “suppressed” 

Here are the totals for each zip code as of Monday at noon:

Zip codeCountyNumber of cases
34428Citrus<5
34429Citrus<5
34433Citrus<5
34434Citrus<5
34436Citrus<5
34442Citrus<5
34445Citrus0
34446Citrus<5
34448Citrus<5
34450Citrus<5
34452Citrus17
34453Citrus<5
34461Citurs<5
34465Citrus<5
33834HardeeSupressed
33865HardeeSupressed
33873HardeeSupressed
33890HardeeSupressed
34601Hernando5-9
34602Hernando0
34604Hernando0
34606Hernando5-9
34607Hernando<5
34608Hernando11
34609Hernando10
34613Hernando5-9
34614Hernando0
34661Hernando0
33825Highlands5-9
33852Highlands5-9
33857Highlands0
33870Highlands14
33872Highlands<5
33875Highlands<5
33876Highlands<5
33960Highlands<5
33510Hillsborough5-9
33511Hillsborough18
33527Hillsborough<5
33534Hillsborough<5
33547Hillsborough<5
33548Hillsborough<5
33549Hillsborough<5
33556Hillsborough5-9
33558Hillsborough5-9
33559Hillsborough<5
33563Hillsborough<5
33565Hillsborough<5
33566Hillsborough<5
33567Hillsborough0
33569Hillsborough5-9
33570Hillsborough17
33572Hillsborough5-9
33573Hillsborough10
33578Hillsborough21
33579Hillsborough10
33584Hillsborough<5
33586Hillsborough0
33592Hillsborough<5
33594Hillsborough<5
33596Hillsborough<5
33598Hillsborough5-9
33602Hillsborough21
33603Hillsborough5-9
33604Hillsborough5-9
33605Hillsborough5-9
33606Hillsborough16
33607Hillsborough18
33609Hillsborough13
33610Hillsborough12
33611Hillsborough23
33612Hillsborough16
33613Hillsborough13
33614Hillsborough25
33615Hillsborough17
33616Hillsborough5-9
33617Hillsborough12
33618Hillsborough<5
33619Hillsborough17
33620Hillsborough0
33621Hillsborough<5
33624Hillsborough5-9
33625Hillsborough5-9
33626Hillsborough17
33629Hillsborough14
33630Hillsborough0
33634Hillsborough<5
33635Hillsborough<5
33637Hillsborough<5
33647Hillsborough26
34201Manatee0
34202Manatee20
34203Manatee24
34205Manatee<5
34207Manatee5-9
34208Manatee28
34209Manatee5-9
34210Manatee<5
34211Manatee5-9
34212Manatee10
34215Manatee0
34216Manatee0
34217Manatee<5
34219Manatee5-9
34221Manatee11
34222Manatee<5
34228Manatee5-9
34243Manatee10
34250Manatee0
34251Manatee0
33523Pasco<5
33525Pasco13
33540Pasco<5
33541Pasco<5
33542Pasco<5
33543Pasco5-9
33544Pasco5-9
33545Pasco<5
33574Pasco0
33576Pasco0
34610Pasco0
34637Pasco5-9
34638Pasco12
34639Pasco5-9
34652Pasco<5
34653Pasco0
34654Pasco<5
34655Pasco10
34667Pasco<5
34668Pasco<5
34669Pasco<5
34679Pasco0
34690Pasco<5
34691Pasco<5
33701Pinellas18
33702Pinellas5-9
33703Pinellas5-9
33704Pinellas5-9
33705Pinellas5-9
33706Pinellas5-9
33707Pinellas5-9
33708Pinellas<5
33709Pinellas0
33710Pinellas5-9
33711Pinellas0
33712Pinellas10
33713Pinellas5-9
33714Pinellas<5
33715Pinellas<5
33716Pinellas<5
33730Pinellas0
33740Pinellas<5
33755Pinellas5-9
33756Pinellas28
33759Pinellas5-9
33760Pinellas5-9
33761Pinellas5-9
33762Pinellas<5
33763Pinellas5-9
33764Pinellas5-9
33765Pinellas5-9
33767Pinellas5-9
33770Pinellas11
33771Pinellas12
33772Pinellas<5
33773Pinellas5-9
33774Pinellas25
33776Pinellas5-9
33777Pinellas5-9
33778Pinellas0
33781Pinellas5-9
33782Pinellas<5
33785Pinellas<5
33786Pinellas<5
34677Pinellas<5
34681Pinellas<5
34683Pinellas10
34684Pinellas5-9
34685Pinellas<5
34688Pinellas<5
34689Pinellas14
34695Pinellas<5
34698Pinellas12
33801Polk<5
33803Polk<5
33805Polk5-9
33807Polk0
33809Polk<5
33810Polk5-9
33811Polk0
33812Polk<5
33813Polk5-9
33815Polk<5
33823Polk5-9
33827Polk0
33830Polk<5
33835Polk0
33837Polk5-9
33838Polk0
33839Polk0
33841Polk<5
33843Polk<5
33844Polk<5
33846Polk0
33847Polk0
33849Polk0
33850Polk<5
33851Polk0
33853Polk<5
33854Polk0
33855Polk0
33856Polk0
33859Polk<5
33860Polk<5
33863Polk0
33867Polk0
33868Polk<5
33877Polk0
33880Polk5-9
33881Polk28
33884Polk<5
33888Polk0
33896Polk5-9
33897Polk26
33898Polk5-9
34759Polk16
34223Sarasota<5
34229Sarasota<5
34231Sarasota5-9
34232Sarasota5-9
34233Sarasota<5
34234Sarasota5-9
34235Sarasota5-9
34236Sarasota10
34237Sarasota18
34238Sarasota5-9
34239Sarasota5-9
34240Sarasota<5
34241Sarasota<5
34242Sarasota5-9
34275Sarasota5-9
34285Sarasota5-9
34286Sarasota<5
34287Sarasota5-9
34288Sarasota<5
34289Sarasota0
34291Sarasota<5
34292Sarasota<5
34293Sarasota11
Source: Florida Department of Health

