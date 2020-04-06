Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health has released a county-by-county breakdown of the state’s coronavirus cases and is now showing the number of cases by zip code.

Updated numbers were provided on the Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard this weekend based on where patients live.

According to the department’s website, all zip codes with fewer than five cases are “masked” to help protect the privacy of those individuals.

If there are fewer than five cases, the total number of cases is shown as “<5”

If there are five to nine cases in that zip code, the total number of cases is shown as “5-9”

Zip codes with zero cases show “0″ or “no cases”

All values of 10 or greater are shown by the actual number of cases in that zip code

If a county has fewer than five total cases across all of its zip codes, all of the zip codes within that county show the total number of cases as “suppressed”

Here are the totals for each zip code as of Monday at noon:

Zip code County Number of cases 34428 Citrus <5 34429 Citrus <5 34433 Citrus <5 34434 Citrus <5 34436 Citrus <5 34442 Citrus <5 34445 Citrus 0 34446 Citrus <5 34448 Citrus <5 34450 Citrus <5 34452 Citrus 17 34453 Citrus <5 34461 Citurs <5 34465 Citrus <5 33834 Hardee Supressed 33865 Hardee Supressed 33873 Hardee Supressed 33890 Hardee Supressed 34601 Hernando 5-9 34602 Hernando 0 34604 Hernando 0 34606 Hernando 5-9 34607 Hernando <5 34608 Hernando 11 34609 Hernando 10 34613 Hernando 5-9 34614 Hernando 0 34661 Hernando 0 33825 Highlands 5-9 33852 Highlands 5-9 33857 Highlands 0 33870 Highlands 14 33872 Highlands <5 33875 Highlands <5 33876 Highlands <5 33960 Highlands <5 33510 Hillsborough 5-9 33511 Hillsborough 18 33527 Hillsborough <5 33534 Hillsborough <5 33547 Hillsborough <5 33548 Hillsborough <5 33549 Hillsborough <5 33556 Hillsborough 5-9 33558 Hillsborough 5-9 33559 Hillsborough <5 33563 Hillsborough <5 33565 Hillsborough <5 33566 Hillsborough <5 33567 Hillsborough 0 33569 Hillsborough 5-9 33570 Hillsborough 17 33572 Hillsborough 5-9 33573 Hillsborough 10 33578 Hillsborough 21 33579 Hillsborough 10 33584 Hillsborough <5 33586 Hillsborough 0 33592 Hillsborough <5 33594 Hillsborough <5 33596 Hillsborough <5 33598 Hillsborough 5-9 33602 Hillsborough 21 33603 Hillsborough 5-9 33604 Hillsborough 5-9 33605 Hillsborough 5-9 33606 Hillsborough 16 33607 Hillsborough 18 33609 Hillsborough 13 33610 Hillsborough 12 33611 Hillsborough 23 33612 Hillsborough 16 33613 Hillsborough 13 33614 Hillsborough 25 33615 Hillsborough 17 33616 Hillsborough 5-9 33617 Hillsborough 12 33618 Hillsborough <5 33619 Hillsborough 17 33620 Hillsborough 0 33621 Hillsborough <5 33624 Hillsborough 5-9 33625 Hillsborough 5-9 33626 Hillsborough 17 33629 Hillsborough 14 33630 Hillsborough 0 33634 Hillsborough <5 33635 Hillsborough <5 33637 Hillsborough <5 33647 Hillsborough 26 34201 Manatee 0 34202 Manatee 20 34203 Manatee 24 34205 Manatee <5 34207 Manatee 5-9 34208 Manatee 28 34209 Manatee 5-9 34210 Manatee <5 34211 Manatee 5-9 34212 Manatee 10 34215 Manatee 0 34216 Manatee 0 34217 Manatee <5 34219 Manatee 5-9 34221 Manatee 11 34222 Manatee <5 34228 Manatee 5-9 34243 Manatee 10 34250 Manatee 0 34251 Manatee 0 33523 Pasco <5 33525 Pasco 13 33540 Pasco <5 33541 Pasco <5 33542 Pasco <5 33543 Pasco 5-9 33544 Pasco 5-9 33545 Pasco <5 33574 Pasco 0 33576 Pasco 0 34610 Pasco 0 34637 Pasco 5-9 34638 Pasco 12 34639 Pasco 5-9 34652 Pasco <5 34653 Pasco 0 34654 Pasco <5 34655 Pasco 10 34667 Pasco <5 34668 Pasco <5 34669 Pasco <5 34679 Pasco 0 34690 Pasco <5 34691 Pasco <5 33701 Pinellas 18 33702 Pinellas 5-9 33703 Pinellas 5-9 33704 Pinellas 5-9 33705 Pinellas 5-9 33706 Pinellas 5-9 33707 Pinellas 5-9 33708 Pinellas <5 33709 Pinellas 0 33710 Pinellas 5-9 33711 Pinellas 0 33712 Pinellas 10 33713 Pinellas 5-9 33714 Pinellas <5 33715 Pinellas <5 33716 Pinellas <5 33730 Pinellas 0 33740 Pinellas <5 33755 Pinellas 5-9 33756 Pinellas 28 33759 Pinellas 5-9 33760 Pinellas 5-9 33761 Pinellas 5-9 33762 Pinellas <5 33763 Pinellas 5-9 33764 Pinellas 5-9 33765 Pinellas 5-9 33767 Pinellas 5-9 33770 Pinellas 11 33771 Pinellas 12 33772 Pinellas <5 33773 Pinellas 5-9 33774 Pinellas 25 33776 Pinellas 5-9 33777 Pinellas 5-9 33778 Pinellas 0 33781 Pinellas 5-9 33782 Pinellas <5 33785 Pinellas <5 33786 Pinellas <5 34677 Pinellas <5 34681 Pinellas <5 34683 Pinellas 10 34684 Pinellas 5-9 34685 Pinellas <5 34688 Pinellas <5 34689 Pinellas 14 34695 Pinellas <5 34698 Pinellas 12 33801 Polk <5 33803 Polk <5 33805 Polk 5-9 33807 Polk 0 33809 Polk <5 33810 Polk 5-9 33811 Polk 0 33812 Polk <5 33813 Polk 5-9 33815 Polk <5 33823 Polk 5-9 33827 Polk 0 33830 Polk <5 33835 Polk 0 33837 Polk 5-9 33838 Polk 0 33839 Polk 0 33841 Polk <5 33843 Polk <5 33844 Polk <5 33846 Polk 0 33847 Polk 0 33849 Polk 0 33850 Polk <5 33851 Polk 0 33853 Polk <5 33854 Polk 0 33855 Polk 0 33856 Polk 0 33859 Polk <5 33860 Polk <5 33863 Polk 0 33867 Polk 0 33868 Polk <5 33877 Polk 0 33880 Polk 5-9 33881 Polk 28 33884 Polk <5 33888 Polk 0 33896 Polk 5-9 33897 Polk 26 33898 Polk 5-9 34759 Polk 16 34223 Sarasota <5 34229 Sarasota <5 34231 Sarasota 5-9 34232 Sarasota 5-9 34233 Sarasota <5 34234 Sarasota 5-9 34235 Sarasota 5-9 34236 Sarasota 10 34237 Sarasota 18 34238 Sarasota 5-9 34239 Sarasota 5-9 34240 Sarasota <5 34241 Sarasota <5 34242 Sarasota 5-9 34275 Sarasota 5-9 34285 Sarasota 5-9 34286 Sarasota <5 34287 Sarasota 5-9 34288 Sarasota <5 34289 Sarasota 0 34291 Sarasota <5 34292 Sarasota <5 34293 Sarasota 11 Source: Florida Department of Health

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: