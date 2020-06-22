Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health continues to update the growing number of coronavirus cases around the state.

Updated data provided on the Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard showed major increases in pockets of Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

The 34208 zip code in Manatee County still has the most cases across all local zip codes with 418 confirmed COVID-19 patients. Last week, that zip case was declared a hotspot by the state.

Carrollwood and Lake Magdalene’s 33612 zip code had the second most with 360 cases.

Among the ten local counties, these zip codes had the highest number of coronavirus cases:

  • 34208 (East Bradenton): 418 cases
  • 33612 (Carrollwood, University, Lake Magdalene): 360 cases
  • 34221 (Palmetto, Ellenton): 324 cases
  • 33610 (Mango, East Lake, Temple Terrace): 322 cases
  • 33705 (Downtown St. Petersburg): 300 cases
  • 33712 (South St. Petersburg): 268 cases
  • 33613 (Carrollwood,  Lake Magdalene): 262 cases
  • 33614 (Tampa, Egypt Lake-Leto): 260 cases

Here are the numbers of patients in each local zip code as of Monday at noon:

Zip codeCountyNumber of cases
34428Citrus14
34429Citrus15
34433Citrus<5
34434Citrus19
34436Citrus6
34442Citrus13
34445Citrus0
34446Citrus10
34448Citrus7
34450Citrus15
34452Citrus49
34453Citrus18
34461Citrus15
34465Citrus13
33834Hardee97
33865Hardee5
33873Hardee172
33890Hardee26
34601Hernando24
34602Hernando<5
34604Hernando13
34606Hernando28
34607Hernando8
34608Hernando54
34609Hernando41
34613Hernando15
34614Hernando<5
34661Hernando0
33825Highlands75
33852Highlands32
33857Highlands<5
33870Highlands77
33872Highlands20
33875Highlands9
33876Highlands8
33960Highlands6
33510Hillsborough108
33511Hillsborough253
33527Hillsborough44
33534Hillsborough54
33547Hillsborough30
33548Hillsborough19
33549Hillsborough37
33556Hillsborough47
33558Hillsborough37
33559Hillsborough28
33563Hillsborough173
33565Hillsborough38
33566Hillsborough85
33567Hillsborough31
33569Hillsborough59
33570Hillsborough154
33572Hillsborough49
33573Hillsborough62
33578Hillsborough185
33579Hillsborough109
33584Hillsborough77
33586Hillsborough0
33592Hillsborough39
33594Hillsborough74
33596Hillsborough49
33598Hillsborough97
33602Hillsborough180
33603Hillsborough70
33604Hillsborough130
33605Hillsborough108
33606Hillsborough141
33607Hillsborough231
33609Hillsborough95
33610Hillsborough322
33611Hillsborough127
33612Hillsborough360
33613Hillsborough262
33614Hillsborough260
33615Hillsborough201
33616Hillsborough76
33617Hillsborough173
33618Hillsborough85
33619Hillsborough247
33620Hillsborough<5
33621Hillsborough5
33624Hillsborough112
33625Hillsborough72
33626Hillsborough69
33629Hillsborough92
33634Hillsborough68
33635Hillsborough47
33637Hillsborough74
33647Hillsborough173
34201Manatee7
34202Manatee73
34203Manatee238
34205Manatee203
34207Manatee198
34208Manatee418
34209Manatee122
34210Manatee66
34211Manatee24
34212Manatee33
34215Manatee0
34216Manatee0
34217Manatee7
34219Manatee70
34221Manatee324
34222Manatee54
34228Manatee6
34243Manatee63
34250Manatee0
34251Manatee44
33523Pasco19
33525Pasco93
33540Pasco8
33541Pasco23
33542Pasco35
33543Pasco56
33544Pasco64
33545Pasco38
33559Pasco<5
33576Pasco<5
34610Pasco10
34637Pasco23
34638Pasco54
34639Pasco47
34652Pasco40
34653Pasco53
34654Pasco38
34655Pasco63
34667Pasco40
34668Pasco58
34669Pasco17
34679Pasco0
34690Pasco22
34691Pasco41
33701Pinellas158
33702Pinellas176
33703Pinellas78
33704Pinellas49
33705Pinellas300
33706Pinellas34
33707Pinellas81
33708Pinellas30
33709Pinellas107
33710Pinellas116
33711Pinellas185
33712Pinellas268
33713Pinellas134
33714Pinellas79
33715Pinellas21
33716Pinellas163
33755Pinellas106
33756Pinellas130
33759Pinellas65
33760Pinellas55
33761Pinellas49
33762Pinellas25
33763Pinellas43
33764Pinellas66
33765Pinellas52
33767Pinellas30
33770Pinellas71
33771Pinellas111
33772Pinellas100
33773Pinellas76
33774Pinellas49
33776Pinellas33
33777Pinellas113
33778Pinellas52
33781Pinellas94
33782Pinellas84
33785Pinellas15
33786Pinellas5
34677Pinellas39
34681Pinellas5
34683Pinellas70
34684Pinellas69
34685Pinellas27
34688Pinellas17
34689Pinellas57
34695Pinellas29
34698Pinellas60
33801Polk101
33803Polk66
33805Polk166
33809Polk71
33810Polk103
33811Polk47
33812Polk29
33813Polk149
33815Polk37
33823Polk100
33827Polk<5
33830Polk154
33837Polk62
33838Polk8
33839Polk18
33841Polk55
33843Polk30
33844Polk75
33849Polk<5
33850Polk19
33853Polk51
33854Polk0
33855Polk<5
33856Polk0
33859Polk16
33860Polk74
33863Polk0
33867Polk0
33868Polk20
33880Polk198
33881Polk176
33884Polk116
33896Polk38
33897Polk61
33898Polk37
34759Polk95
34223Sarasota13
34229Sarasota10
34231Sarasota76
34232Sarasota66
34233Sarasota38
34234Sarasota80
34235Sarasota100
34236Sarasota49
34237Sarasota84
34238Sarasota48
34239Sarasota70
34240Sarasota21
34241Sarasota23
34242Sarasota16
34243Sarasota9
34275Sarasota23
34285Sarasota23
34286Sarasota49
34287Sarasota40
34288Sarasota33
34289Sarasota<5
34291Sarasota16
34292Sarasota18
34293Sarasota52
Source: Florida Department of Health

