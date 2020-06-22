Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health continues to update the growing number of coronavirus cases around the state.
Updated data provided on the Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard showed major increases in pockets of Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
The 34208 zip code in Manatee County still has the most cases across all local zip codes with 418 confirmed COVID-19 patients. Last week, that zip case was declared a hotspot by the state.
Carrollwood and Lake Magdalene’s 33612 zip code had the second most with 360 cases.
Among the ten local counties, these zip codes had the highest number of coronavirus cases:
- 34208 (East Bradenton): 418 cases
- 33612 (Carrollwood, University, Lake Magdalene): 360 cases
- 34221 (Palmetto, Ellenton): 324 cases
- 33610 (Mango, East Lake, Temple Terrace): 322 cases
- 33705 (Downtown St. Petersburg): 300 cases
- 33712 (South St. Petersburg): 268 cases
- 33613 (Carrollwood, Lake Magdalene): 262 cases
- 33614 (Tampa, Egypt Lake-Leto): 260 cases
Here are the numbers of patients in each local zip code as of Monday at noon:
|Zip code
|County
|Number of cases
|34428
|Citrus
|14
|34429
|Citrus
|15
|34433
|Citrus
|<5
|34434
|Citrus
|19
|34436
|Citrus
|6
|34442
|Citrus
|13
|34445
|Citrus
|0
|34446
|Citrus
|10
|34448
|Citrus
|7
|34450
|Citrus
|15
|34452
|Citrus
|49
|34453
|Citrus
|18
|34461
|Citrus
|15
|34465
|Citrus
|13
|33834
|Hardee
|97
|33865
|Hardee
|5
|33873
|Hardee
|172
|33890
|Hardee
|26
|34601
|Hernando
|24
|34602
|Hernando
|<5
|34604
|Hernando
|13
|34606
|Hernando
|28
|34607
|Hernando
|8
|34608
|Hernando
|54
|34609
|Hernando
|41
|34613
|Hernando
|15
|34614
|Hernando
|<5
|34661
|Hernando
|0
|33825
|Highlands
|75
|33852
|Highlands
|32
|33857
|Highlands
|<5
|33870
|Highlands
|77
|33872
|Highlands
|20
|33875
|Highlands
|9
|33876
|Highlands
|8
|33960
|Highlands
|6
|33510
|Hillsborough
|108
|33511
|Hillsborough
|253
|33527
|Hillsborough
|44
|33534
|Hillsborough
|54
|33547
|Hillsborough
|30
|33548
|Hillsborough
|19
|33549
|Hillsborough
|37
|33556
|Hillsborough
|47
|33558
|Hillsborough
|37
|33559
|Hillsborough
|28
|33563
|Hillsborough
|173
|33565
|Hillsborough
|38
|33566
|Hillsborough
|85
|33567
|Hillsborough
|31
|33569
|Hillsborough
|59
|33570
|Hillsborough
|154
|33572
|Hillsborough
|49
|33573
|Hillsborough
|62
|33578
|Hillsborough
|185
|33579
|Hillsborough
|109
|33584
|Hillsborough
|77
|33586
|Hillsborough
|0
|33592
|Hillsborough
|39
|33594
|Hillsborough
|74
|33596
|Hillsborough
|49
|33598
|Hillsborough
|97
|33602
|Hillsborough
|180
|33603
|Hillsborough
|70
|33604
|Hillsborough
|130
|33605
|Hillsborough
|108
|33606
|Hillsborough
|141
|33607
|Hillsborough
|231
|33609
|Hillsborough
|95
|33610
|Hillsborough
|322
|33611
|Hillsborough
|127
|33612
|Hillsborough
|360
|33613
|Hillsborough
|262
|33614
|Hillsborough
|260
|33615
|Hillsborough
|201
|33616
|Hillsborough
|76
|33617
|Hillsborough
|173
|33618
|Hillsborough
|85
|33619
|Hillsborough
|247
|33620
|Hillsborough
|<5
|33621
|Hillsborough
|5
|33624
|Hillsborough
|112
|33625
|Hillsborough
|72
|33626
|Hillsborough
|69
|33629
|Hillsborough
|92
|33634
|Hillsborough
|68
|33635
|Hillsborough
|47
|33637
|Hillsborough
|74
|33647
|Hillsborough
|173
|34201
|Manatee
|7
|34202
|Manatee
|73
|34203
|Manatee
|238
|34205
|Manatee
|203
|34207
|Manatee
|198
|34208
|Manatee
|418
|34209
|Manatee
|122
|34210
|Manatee
|66
|34211
|Manatee
|24
|34212
|Manatee
|33
|34215
|Manatee
|0
|34216
|Manatee
|0
|34217
|Manatee
|7
|34219
|Manatee
|70
|34221
|Manatee
|324
|34222
|Manatee
|54
|34228
|Manatee
|6
|34243
|Manatee
|63
|34250
|Manatee
|0
|34251
|Manatee
|44
|33523
|Pasco
|19
|33525
|Pasco
|93
|33540
|Pasco
|8
|33541
|Pasco
|23
|33542
|Pasco
|35
|33543
|Pasco
|56
|33544
|Pasco
|64
|33545
|Pasco
|38
|33559
|Pasco
|<5
|33576
|Pasco
|<5
|34610
|Pasco
|10
|34637
|Pasco
|23
|34638
|Pasco
|54
|34639
|Pasco
|47
|34652
|Pasco
|40
|34653
|Pasco
|53
|34654
|Pasco
|38
|34655
|Pasco
|63
|34667
|Pasco
|40
|34668
|Pasco
|58
|34669
|Pasco
|17
|34679
|Pasco
|0
|34690
|Pasco
|22
|34691
|Pasco
|41
|33701
|Pinellas
|158
|33702
|Pinellas
|176
|33703
|Pinellas
|78
|33704
|Pinellas
|49
|33705
|Pinellas
|300
|33706
|Pinellas
|34
|33707
|Pinellas
|81
|33708
|Pinellas
|30
|33709
|Pinellas
|107
|33710
|Pinellas
|116
|33711
|Pinellas
|185
|33712
|Pinellas
|268
|33713
|Pinellas
|134
|33714
|Pinellas
|79
|33715
|Pinellas
|21
|33716
|Pinellas
|163
|33755
|Pinellas
|106
|33756
|Pinellas
|130
|33759
|Pinellas
|65
|33760
|Pinellas
|55
|33761
|Pinellas
|49
|33762
|Pinellas
|25
|33763
|Pinellas
|43
|33764
|Pinellas
|66
|33765
|Pinellas
|52
|33767
|Pinellas
|30
|33770
|Pinellas
|71
|33771
|Pinellas
|111
|33772
|Pinellas
|100
|33773
|Pinellas
|76
|33774
|Pinellas
|49
|33776
|Pinellas
|33
|33777
|Pinellas
|113
|33778
|Pinellas
|52
|33781
|Pinellas
|94
|33782
|Pinellas
|84
|33785
|Pinellas
|15
|33786
|Pinellas
|5
|34677
|Pinellas
|39
|34681
|Pinellas
|5
|34683
|Pinellas
|70
|34684
|Pinellas
|69
|34685
|Pinellas
|27
|34688
|Pinellas
|17
|34689
|Pinellas
|57
|34695
|Pinellas
|29
|34698
|Pinellas
|60
|33801
|Polk
|101
|33803
|Polk
|66
|33805
|Polk
|166
|33809
|Polk
|71
|33810
|Polk
|103
|33811
|Polk
|47
|33812
|Polk
|29
|33813
|Polk
|149
|33815
|Polk
|37
|33823
|Polk
|100
|33827
|Polk
|<5
|33830
|Polk
|154
|33837
|Polk
|62
|33838
|Polk
|8
|33839
|Polk
|18
|33841
|Polk
|55
|33843
|Polk
|30
|33844
|Polk
|75
|33849
|Polk
|<5
|33850
|Polk
|19
|33853
|Polk
|51
|33854
|Polk
|0
|33855
|Polk
|<5
|33856
|Polk
|0
|33859
|Polk
|16
|33860
|Polk
|74
|33863
|Polk
|0
|33867
|Polk
|0
|33868
|Polk
|20
|33880
|Polk
|198
|33881
|Polk
|176
|33884
|Polk
|116
|33896
|Polk
|38
|33897
|Polk
|61
|33898
|Polk
|37
|34759
|Polk
|95
|34223
|Sarasota
|13
|34229
|Sarasota
|10
|34231
|Sarasota
|76
|34232
|Sarasota
|66
|34233
|Sarasota
|38
|34234
|Sarasota
|80
|34235
|Sarasota
|100
|34236
|Sarasota
|49
|34237
|Sarasota
|84
|34238
|Sarasota
|48
|34239
|Sarasota
|70
|34240
|Sarasota
|21
|34241
|Sarasota
|23
|34242
|Sarasota
|16
|34243
|Sarasota
|9
|34275
|Sarasota
|23
|34285
|Sarasota
|23
|34286
|Sarasota
|49
|34287
|Sarasota
|40
|34288
|Sarasota
|33
|34289
|Sarasota
|<5
|34291
|Sarasota
|16
|34292
|Sarasota
|18
|34293
|Sarasota
|52
