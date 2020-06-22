Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health continues to update the growing number of coronavirus cases around the state.

Updated data provided on the Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard showed major increases in pockets of Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

The 34208 zip code in Manatee County still has the most cases across all local zip codes with 418 confirmed COVID-19 patients. Last week, that zip case was declared a hotspot by the state.

Carrollwood and Lake Magdalene’s 33612 zip code had the second most with 360 cases.

Among the ten local counties, these zip codes had the highest number of coronavirus cases:

34208 (East Bradenton): 418 cases

(East Bradenton): 418 cases 33612 (Carrollwood, University, Lake Magdalene): 360 cases

(Carrollwood, University, Lake Magdalene): 360 cases 34221 (Palmetto, Ellenton): 324 cases

(Palmetto, Ellenton): 324 cases 33610 (Mango, East Lake, Temple Terrace): 322 cases

(Mango, East Lake, Temple Terrace): 322 cases 33705 (Downtown St. Petersburg): 300 cases

(Downtown St. Petersburg): 300 cases 33712 (South St. Petersburg): 268 cases

(South St. Petersburg): 268 cases 33613 (Carrollwood, Lake Magdalene): 262 cases

(Carrollwood, Lake Magdalene): 262 cases 33614 (Tampa, Egypt Lake-Leto): 260 cases

Here are the numbers of patients in each local zip code as of Monday at noon:

Zip code County Number of cases 34428 Citrus 14 34429 Citrus 15 34433 Citrus <5 34434 Citrus 19 34436 Citrus 6 34442 Citrus 13 34445 Citrus 0 34446 Citrus 10 34448 Citrus 7 34450 Citrus 15 34452 Citrus 49 34453 Citrus 18 34461 Citrus 15 34465 Citrus 13 33834 Hardee 97 33865 Hardee 5 33873 Hardee 172 33890 Hardee 26 34601 Hernando 24 34602 Hernando <5 34604 Hernando 13 34606 Hernando 28 34607 Hernando 8 34608 Hernando 54 34609 Hernando 41 34613 Hernando 15 34614 Hernando <5 34661 Hernando 0 33825 Highlands 75 33852 Highlands 32 33857 Highlands <5 33870 Highlands 77 33872 Highlands 20 33875 Highlands 9 33876 Highlands 8 33960 Highlands 6 33510 Hillsborough 108 33511 Hillsborough 253 33527 Hillsborough 44 33534 Hillsborough 54 33547 Hillsborough 30 33548 Hillsborough 19 33549 Hillsborough 37 33556 Hillsborough 47 33558 Hillsborough 37 33559 Hillsborough 28 33563 Hillsborough 173 33565 Hillsborough 38 33566 Hillsborough 85 33567 Hillsborough 31 33569 Hillsborough 59 33570 Hillsborough 154 33572 Hillsborough 49 33573 Hillsborough 62 33578 Hillsborough 185 33579 Hillsborough 109 33584 Hillsborough 77 33586 Hillsborough 0 33592 Hillsborough 39 33594 Hillsborough 74 33596 Hillsborough 49 33598 Hillsborough 97 33602 Hillsborough 180 33603 Hillsborough 70 33604 Hillsborough 130 33605 Hillsborough 108 33606 Hillsborough 141 33607 Hillsborough 231 33609 Hillsborough 95 33610 Hillsborough 322 33611 Hillsborough 127 33612 Hillsborough 360 33613 Hillsborough 262 33614 Hillsborough 260 33615 Hillsborough 201 33616 Hillsborough 76 33617 Hillsborough 173 33618 Hillsborough 85 33619 Hillsborough 247 33620 Hillsborough <5 33621 Hillsborough 5 33624 Hillsborough 112 33625 Hillsborough 72 33626 Hillsborough 69 33629 Hillsborough 92 33634 Hillsborough 68 33635 Hillsborough 47 33637 Hillsborough 74 33647 Hillsborough 173 34201 Manatee 7 34202 Manatee 73 34203 Manatee 238 34205 Manatee 203 34207 Manatee 198 34208 Manatee 418 34209 Manatee 122 34210 Manatee 66 34211 Manatee 24 34212 Manatee 33 34215 Manatee 0 34216 Manatee 0 34217 Manatee 7 34219 Manatee 70 34221 Manatee 324 34222 Manatee 54 34228 Manatee 6 34243 Manatee 63 34250 Manatee 0 34251 Manatee 44 33523 Pasco 19 33525 Pasco 93 33540 Pasco 8 33541 Pasco 23 33542 Pasco 35 33543 Pasco 56 33544 Pasco 64 33545 Pasco 38 33559 Pasco <5 33576 Pasco <5 34610 Pasco 10 34637 Pasco 23 34638 Pasco 54 34639 Pasco 47 34652 Pasco 40 34653 Pasco 53 34654 Pasco 38 34655 Pasco 63 34667 Pasco 40 34668 Pasco 58 34669 Pasco 17 34679 Pasco 0 34690 Pasco 22 34691 Pasco 41 33701 Pinellas 158 33702 Pinellas 176 33703 Pinellas 78 33704 Pinellas 49 33705 Pinellas 300 33706 Pinellas 34 33707 Pinellas 81 33708 Pinellas 30 33709 Pinellas 107 33710 Pinellas 116 33711 Pinellas 185 33712 Pinellas 268 33713 Pinellas 134 33714 Pinellas 79 33715 Pinellas 21 33716 Pinellas 163 33755 Pinellas 106 33756 Pinellas 130 33759 Pinellas 65 33760 Pinellas 55 33761 Pinellas 49 33762 Pinellas 25 33763 Pinellas 43 33764 Pinellas 66 33765 Pinellas 52 33767 Pinellas 30 33770 Pinellas 71 33771 Pinellas 111 33772 Pinellas 100 33773 Pinellas 76 33774 Pinellas 49 33776 Pinellas 33 33777 Pinellas 113 33778 Pinellas 52 33781 Pinellas 94 33782 Pinellas 84 33785 Pinellas 15 33786 Pinellas 5 34677 Pinellas 39 34681 Pinellas 5 34683 Pinellas 70 34684 Pinellas 69 34685 Pinellas 27 34688 Pinellas 17 34689 Pinellas 57 34695 Pinellas 29 34698 Pinellas 60 33801 Polk 101 33803 Polk 66 33805 Polk 166 33809 Polk 71 33810 Polk 103 33811 Polk 47 33812 Polk 29 33813 Polk 149 33815 Polk 37 33823 Polk 100 33827 Polk <5 33830 Polk 154 33837 Polk 62 33838 Polk 8 33839 Polk 18 33841 Polk 55 33843 Polk 30 33844 Polk 75 33849 Polk <5 33850 Polk 19 33853 Polk 51 33854 Polk 0 33855 Polk <5 33856 Polk 0 33859 Polk 16 33860 Polk 74 33863 Polk 0 33867 Polk 0 33868 Polk 20 33880 Polk 198 33881 Polk 176 33884 Polk 116 33896 Polk 38 33897 Polk 61 33898 Polk 37 34759 Polk 95 34223 Sarasota 13 34229 Sarasota 10 34231 Sarasota 76 34232 Sarasota 66 34233 Sarasota 38 34234 Sarasota 80 34235 Sarasota 100 34236 Sarasota 49 34237 Sarasota 84 34238 Sarasota 48 34239 Sarasota 70 34240 Sarasota 21 34241 Sarasota 23 34242 Sarasota 16 34243 Sarasota 9 34275 Sarasota 23 34285 Sarasota 23 34286 Sarasota 49 34287 Sarasota 40 34288 Sarasota 33 34289 Sarasota <5 34291 Sarasota 16 34292 Sarasota 18 34293 Sarasota 52 Source: Florida Department of Health

