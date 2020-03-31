Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which cities have COVID-19 patients?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County saw its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Monday, and while the Department of Health does not disclose the cities in which patients live, the Division of Emergency Management is updating data that shows which cities are experiencing a quick and dangerous spread of the illness.

Newly-updated reports from the Florida Division of Emergency Management show that most local confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in patients living in Tampa.

The report, updated daily, gave a glimpse into demographics behind the confirmed cases, including which cities those diagnosed with the virus have been living in.

With the seventh-highest number of confirmed cases, Tampa had 200 of its residents diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

Despite quick action from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in ordering residents to stay home, the city is now a focal point for state and local officials.

All other Tampa Bay area cities had less than 50 confirmed cases.

Statewide, out of more than 60,600 people tested, 6,338 people have been diagnosed with the illness and 77 people have died. Health officials are expecting that number to grow as the state inches close toward a projected peak in May.

Here are how many cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in local cities:

Tampa 200 Bradenton 35 Sarasota 32 St. Petersburg 31 Clearwater 26 Riverview 21 Davenport 20 Winter Haven 19 Spring Hill 15 Brandon 15 Lakeland 13 Kissimmee 9 Ruskin 8 Lutz 8 Seminole 7 Wesley Chapel 6 Tarpon Springs 6 Brooksville 6 Dunedin 5 Valrico 5 New Port Richey 5 Pinellas Park 5 Palm Harbor 4 Crystal River 4 Plant City 4 Clearwater Beach 4 North Port 4 Odessa 3 Gulfport 3 Lake Placid 3 Sun City Center 3 Lakewood Ranch 3 Seffner 3 Lake Wales 3 Haines City 2 Lecanto 2 Safety Harbor 2 Belleair 2 Apollo Beach 2 Longboat Key 2 Bartow 2 Trinity 2 Temple Terrace 2 Holiday 2 Indian Rocks Beach 2 Bay Pines 2 Zephyrhills 2 Siesta Key 1 Venus 1 Englewood 1 Palmetto 1 Lithia 1 Sebring 1 Fort Meade 1 Oldsmar 1 Hudson 1 Gibsonton 1 Thonotosassa 1 Tampa Palms 1 South Pasadena 1 Port Richey 1 Weeki Wachee 1 Mulberry 1 Parrish 1 Westchase 1 Frostproof 1 Auburndale 1 Lutz 1

