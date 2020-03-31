Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which cities have COVID-19 patients?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County saw its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Monday, and while the Department of Health does not disclose the cities in which patients live, the Division of Emergency Management is updating data that shows which cities are experiencing a quick and dangerous spread of the illness.

Newly-updated reports from the Florida Division of Emergency Management show that most local confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in patients living in Tampa.

The report, updated daily, gave a glimpse into demographics behind the confirmed cases, including which cities those diagnosed with the virus have been living in.

With the seventh-highest number of confirmed cases, Tampa had 200 of its residents diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

Despite quick action from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in ordering residents to stay home, the city is now a focal point for state and local officials.

All other Tampa Bay area cities had less than 50 confirmed cases.

Statewide, out of more than 60,600 people tested, 6,338 people have been diagnosed with the illness and 77 people have died. Health officials are expecting that number to grow as the state inches close toward a projected peak in May.

Here are how many cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in local cities:

Tampa200
Bradenton35
Sarasota32
St. Petersburg31
Clearwater26
Riverview21
Davenport20
Winter Haven19
Spring Hill15
Brandon15
Lakeland13
Kissimmee9
Ruskin 8
Lutz8
Seminole7
Wesley Chapel6
Tarpon Springs6
Brooksville6
Dunedin5
Valrico5
New Port Richey5
Pinellas Park 5
Palm Harbor4
Crystal River4
Plant City4
Clearwater Beach 4
North Port4
Odessa3
Gulfport3
Lake Placid3
Sun City Center3
Lakewood Ranch3
Seffner3
Lake Wales3
Haines City2
Lecanto2
Safety Harbor2
Belleair2
Apollo Beach 2
Longboat Key 2
Bartow2
Trinity2
Temple Terrace2
Holiday2
Indian Rocks Beach2
Bay Pines2
Zephyrhills2
Siesta Key1
Venus1
Englewood1
Palmetto1
Lithia1
Sebring1
Fort Meade1
Oldsmar1
Hudson1
Gibsonton1
Thonotosassa1
Tampa Palms1
South Pasadena1
Port Richey1
Weeki Wachee1
Mulberry1
Parrish1
Westchase1
Frostproof1
Auburndale1
Lutz1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300"

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online"

Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional""

St. Petersburg parks open, for now

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg parks open, for now"

Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state"

Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities"

Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss