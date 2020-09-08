LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Where to find school case data

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hillsborough_Co__school_board_to_approve_9_20190219130159

MANATEE CO. (WFLA) – Manatee County is the latest school district in Tampa Bay to build its own coronavirus dashboard showing how many school-related cases have been reported since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

The dashboard, built nearly three weeks after Manatee students returned to classes, comes after District Spokesman, Mike Barber raised concerns about the “absence of a statewide directive on how school districts should release COVID-19 details,” in a news release.

Other local districts, however, were quick to be transparent with families about their child’s possible coronavirus exposure.

Now nearly all ten counties that make up the Tampa Bay area have school district coronavirus dashboards to report school-related cases.

Below you’ll find how many cases are reported in each county by Tuesday afternoon. Click the county to be taken directly to the school district’s coronavirus dashboard:

Data from the Sarasota County School District, where students returned to in-person learning on Aug. 31, is expected to be published daily, starting Tuesday afternoon.

At a press conference in August, Governor Ron DeSantis said he supported school districts releasing coronavirus data.

“What I’ve said is, put out as much information as we have,” DeSantis said.

Not long after, school districts across the state began publishing data surrounding school cases.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss