Coronavirus in Tampa: All beaches in city closing

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has announced the city of Tampa will close all Tampa beaches beginning at sunset today.

This closure will affect the following locations:

• Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, 33607

• Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St, Tampa, 33607

• Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave, Tampa, 33606

• Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, Tampa, 33616

Cypress Point Park and Picnic Island Park will be closed; however, Picnic Island Park boat ramp will remain open.

