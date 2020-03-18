Coronavirus in Tampa: All beaches in city closing

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has announced the city of Tampa will close all Tampa beaches beginning at sunset today.
This closure will affect the following locations:
• Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, 33607
• Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St, Tampa, 33607
• Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave, Tampa, 33606
• Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, Tampa, 33616
Cypress Point Park and Picnic Island Park will be closed; however, Picnic Island Park boat ramp will remain open.
