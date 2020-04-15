Coronavirus in St. Pete: Mayor not considering curfew, mask mandate

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg is not, at this time, considering putting a curfew or mask mandate in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Rick Kriseman said Tuesday.

“At the present time, the city is not considering implementing a curfew,” the mayor said during a Facebook live update. “It’s not something I anticipate us doing any time soon.”

His announcement comes one day after Hillsborough County voted to put a curfew in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day.

Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group also discussed a face-covering mandate on Monday. They are expected to vote on that mandate Thursday.

Mayor Kriseman said Tuesday that’s not something he’s looking to mandate in his city.

“As we said previously, the CDC has recommended if you’re going outside your home that you wear a mask if you have one available,” Kriseman said. “But what’s really important is one, to keep those around you when you’re out and about safe. And it’s to keep yourself safe. But also remember this – don’t let that mask serve as the barrier you feel comfortable with all of a sudden. You still need to maintain social distancing.”

Kriseman said the mask alone will not protect people from coronavirus.

“Social distancing is the best thing you can do for yourself,” he said. “On top of that, add the mask. But we’re not going to require that.”

