Coronavirus in Lakeland: City facilities close to public

LAKELAND, FL (WFLA) – During a City Commission meeting on Monday, Lakeland City Commissioners agreed to limit public access to city buildings in an attempt to fight community spread of coronavirus.

In an effort to minimize human contact, city facilities will be closed to the public for at least 30 days beginning March 24.

Many City Departments have established online services and in-person appointments are available in advance for some business functions.

Below are affected closures:

Lakeland Electric

Open for business but the lobby and drop-box are closed until April 30 th

Customer service is available at (863) 834-9535 (M-F 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.) or customerservice@lakelandelectric.com

Disconnects are temporarily suspended for non-payment until further notice

Customers can access their accounts from home 24/7 here.

Lakeland Police Department

LPD patrols are working 24/7 with no interruptions of service

Records Counter is closed to walk in customers but available by phone 863/834-6936

911 Dispatchers are asking screening questions when calls are received to identify possible viral alerts. This information is being relayed to first responders, so that they can take additional steps in protecting themselves when assisting patients.

Lakeland Fire Department

The Lakeland Fire Department is operating 24/7. There have not been any interruptions in service and there will be none.

The department’s first responders are taking additional precautions to protect themselves on calls, including the use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)

911 Dispatchers are asking screening questions when calls are received to identify possible viral alerts. This information is being relayed to first responders, so that they can take additional steps in protecting themselves when assisting patients

Parks & Recreation

Recreation and Community Centers as well as libraries are closed. Closures also include:

Gated park spaces and gated trails

Parks spaces with picnic pavilions, playgrounds and/or bathrooms

Cleveland Heights Golf Course, including parking lot

Tennis and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

Dog parks

Boat ramps

Community & Economic Development

Building Inspection – By appointment only, phone and online. Field inspections continue as normal

Busines Tax Office – By appointment only, phone and email

Code Enforcement – By appointment only, phone and email. On-site inspections continue as normal with new enforcement actions limited to citizen complaints only

Community Redevelopment Agency – By appointment only, phone and email

Business Development – By appointment only, phone and email

Development Review – By appointment only, phone and email

Historic Preservation – By appointment only, phone and email

Housing – By appointment only, phone and email

Neighborhood Outreach – By appointment only, phone and email

Planning – By appointment only, phone and email

Real Estate & Property Information – By appointment only, phone and email

For a full list of important phone numbers and contacts with the City of Lakeland visit: http://www.lakelandgov.net/important-numbers.

“As a City, there are a number of measures we’re taking to ensure we manage to safely get through this situation while continuing to serve our community and the citizens of Lakeland effectively,” said City Manager Tony Delgado said. “We certainly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our citizens but we must all do our part to help make sure the coronavirus does not spread throughout the community.”

