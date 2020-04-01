Florida coronavirus: What statewide stay-at-home order means

TAMPA (WFLA) — A statewide stay at home order is set to go into into effect in Florida Thursday night at midnight.

What does it mean?

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Floridians to limit their movement outside of their homes to only those necessary to either obtain or provide essential services or activities.

What’s an essential service?

DeSantis said the state will be abiding by what the U.S. Department of Homeland Security outlines as essential services.

When does it go into effect?

The order goes into effect Thursday night at midnight. Think Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. if that’s easier to understand.

How long will it last?

DeSantis says the stay at home order will last 30 days, meaning the order would start April 3 and end May 3. DeSantis said he consulted with the White House and spoke with President Donald Trump about the decision. He noted that the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s extended guidelines from Tuesday night played a role in the decision, calling the president’s move a “national pause.”

