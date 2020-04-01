Breaking News
Florida stay-at-home order: Gov. DeSantis issues executive order in response to coronavirus
Live Now
Triple homicide suspect from AMBER Alert in standoff with Tampa police

Florida coronavirus: What statewide stay-at-home order means

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — A statewide stay at home order is set to go into into effect in Florida Thursday night at midnight.

What does it mean?

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Floridians to limit their movement outside of their homes to only those necessary to either obtain or provide essential services or activities.

What’s an essential service?

DeSantis said the state will be abiding by what the U.S. Department of Homeland Security outlines as essential services.

Related: Coronavirus in Florida: Are you an essential employee?

Dept. of Homeland Security

If you have questions about this list, please contact CISA at CISA.CAT@cisa.dhs.gov

When does it go into effect?

The order goes into effect Thursday night at midnight. Think Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. if that’s easier to understand.

How long will it last?

DeSantis says the stay at home order will last 30 days, meaning the order would start April 3 and end May 3. DeSantis said he consulted with the White House and spoke with President Donald Trump about the decision. He noted that the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s extended guidelines from Tuesday night played a role in the decision, calling the president’s move a “national pause.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March"

Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families"

Magic Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Kingdom"

Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits"

Hasbro launches website to keep families busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hasbro launches website to keep families busy"

USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic"

1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers"

Gov. DeSantis addresses cruise ships looking to dock in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis addresses cruise ships looking to dock in Florida"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss