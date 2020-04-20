Coronavirus in Florida: Updated projections show date of peak COVID-19 deaths has passed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Updates from The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projections suggest Florida has passed the worst of coronavirus impacts.

Projections from the IHME, which have been updated regularly since late March, show that since the state government’s stay-at-home order and restrictions of mass gatherings early this month, the spread of the virus has slowed. That’s based on public data.

The peak of per-day coronavirus deaths is projected to have happened on April 2. State records show 77 people died in Florida that day.

Source: IHME

The projected date for hospital resource use has also already passed, according to the projections.

Original data and projections have fluctuated between early May and late April, but the study is now saying that peak hospital resource use was on April 14, when hospitals in Florida used a total of 1,535 hospital beds, 405 beds and 367 ventilators.

Source: IHME

The update comes as Florida’s death toll nears 800.

More than 2.4 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported globally with more than 166,000 deaths. The United States currently has over 760,000 known cases and over 40,000 deaths.

