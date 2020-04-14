Coronavirus in Florida: State’s tourism industry crippled by COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The tourism industry across the country has been hit hard by coronavirus impacts, and Florida continues to feel the effects of the illness during what should be the state’s most popular month for tourist revenue.

According to data from the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics, there could be as many as 5.9 million jobs lost due to declining travel by the end of April.

WalletHub compared states across the country using a data set ranging from share of businesses in travel and tourism-related industries to travel spending per travel employee and which states have stay-at-home orders.

Florida’s tourism industry was the sixth most impacted by the current pandemic.

Because the state is so dependent on tourism revenue and has some of the highest travel and tourism consumer spending per capita, Florida will likely be feeling the impacts of the virus long after curfews and stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Destinations Florida released a study in late March highlighting how the virus had devastated Florida’s tourism industry at a time when it should be thriving.

After compiling nearly 1,000 surveys from industry partners in 37 counties. researchers from Downs & St. Germain Research received responses from mostly small tourism-related businesses with fewer than 10 employees and less than $1 million in annual revenue.

Since March 1, 99 percent of hotel, vacation rental agencies and bed and breakfasts have seen drops in bookings 30 days out. And 94 percent of them saw a decrease in bookings 60 days out.

Hotel occupancy in Florida was at 23 percent last month, compared to March 2019, when hotel occupancy in Florida was at 82 percent.

The study also found that the majority of tourism businesses in Florida – 97 percent – experienced loss of revenue and profits due to coronavirus. One in three had to lay off employees.

