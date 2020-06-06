Coronavirus in Florida: State reports over 1,000 cases for 4th straight day

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this weekend as testing continues.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Saturday show the state has a total of 62,758 cases, up 1,270 cases since Friday. Saturday marks the fourth day in a row the Florida Dept. of Health has reported more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus.

The death toll also increased to 2,688, up 28 since Friday. Hospitalizations across the state increased to 10,891.

A total of 1,897,239 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 109,127 deaths.

Worldwide, 6,731,824 cases have been reported. There have been over 394,787 global deaths.

Additionally, over 2.78 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,583
Deaths: 90
Hospitalizations: 467

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,481
Deaths: 95
Hospitalizations: 408

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 648
Deaths: 85
Hospitalizations: 167

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,168
Deaths: 105
Hospitalizations: 221

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 409
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 81

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,132
Deaths: 66
Hospitalizations: 335

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 117
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 25

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 141
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 39

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 125
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 137
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 14

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

