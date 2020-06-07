Live Now
Florida coronavirus: State reports over 1,000 cases for 5th straight day

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida as testing continues, and the state has reported over 1,000 cases for the fifth straight day.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Sunday show the state has a total of 63,938 cases, up 1,180 cases since Saturday.

The death toll also increased to 2,700 up 12 since Saturday. Hospitalizations across the state increased to 10,891.

A total of 1,920,552 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 109,811 deaths.

Worldwide, 6,935,047 cases have been reported. There have been over 400,375 global deaths.

Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,688
Deaths: 90
Hospitalizations: 470

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,533
Deaths: 95
Hospitalizations: 411

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 659
Deaths: 85
Hospitalizations: 167

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,180
Deaths: 105
Hospitalizations: 222

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 413
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 81

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,165
Deaths: 67
Hospitalizations: 337

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 120
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 25

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 144
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 39

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 128
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 142
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 14

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

