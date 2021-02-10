Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 7,023 new cases, 160 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,023 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,798,280.

New cases reported (1,798,280 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 7,537

Tuesday: 7,023

Monday: 5,737

Sunday: 6,624

Saturday: 7,486

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 134,466 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 8.57% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Tuesday: 8.57%

Monday: 9.18%

Sunday: 10.42%

Saturday: 9.85%

Friday: 8.66%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.59% on Tuesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 6.59%

Monday: 6.93%

Sunday: 7.37%

Saturday: 6.82%

Friday: 6.25%

New Florida resident fatalities (28,208 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 160 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,048. The total of non-resident deaths is 483.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 160

Tuesday: 233

Monday: 119

Sunday: 97

Saturday: 142

New hospitalizations (75,162 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 278

Monday: 341

Sunday: 131

Saturday: 145

Friday: 297

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,110,794 total people vaccinated):

Wednesday: 53,640

Tuesday: 40,863

Monday: 22,325

Sunday: 42,026

Saturday: 57,731

Friday: 51,479

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 104,604

Deaths: 1,377

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 62,132

Deaths: 1,357

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,700

Deaths: 674

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,828

Deaths: 510

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,007

Deaths: 597

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 53,316

Deaths: 1,030

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,422

Deaths: 363

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,811

Deaths: 282

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,127

Deaths: 362

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,678

Deaths: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.