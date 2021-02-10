Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 7,023 new cases, 160 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,023 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,798,280.
New cases reported (1,798,280 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday: 7,537
- Tuesday: 7,023
- Monday: 5,737
- Sunday: 6,624
- Saturday: 7,486
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 134,466 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 8.57% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Tuesday: 8.57%
- Monday: 9.18%
- Sunday: 10.42%
- Saturday: 9.85%
- Friday: 8.66%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.59% on Tuesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 6.59%
- Monday: 6.93%
- Sunday: 7.37%
- Saturday: 6.82%
- Friday: 6.25%
New Florida resident fatalities (28,208 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 160 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,048. The total of non-resident deaths is 483.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 160
- Tuesday: 233
- Monday: 119
- Sunday: 97
- Saturday: 142
New hospitalizations (75,162 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 278
- Monday: 341
- Sunday: 131
- Saturday: 145
- Friday: 297
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,110,794 total people vaccinated):
- Wednesday: 53,640
- Tuesday: 40,863
- Monday: 22,325
- Sunday: 42,026
- Saturday: 57,731
- Friday: 51,479
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 104,604
Deaths: 1,377
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 62,132
Deaths: 1,357
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,700
Deaths: 674
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,828
Deaths: 510
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,007
Deaths: 597
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 53,316
Deaths: 1,030
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,422
Deaths: 363
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,811
Deaths: 282
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,127
Deaths: 362
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,678
Deaths: 24
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.