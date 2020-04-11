Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 526 new cases of COVID-19, 19 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this weekend, including two deaths in Hillsborough County.
New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Saturday morning show the state has a total of 18,494 cases. That’s 526 more cases than were last reported Friday evening.
As of this weekend, every county in Florida is reporting at least one coronavirus case.
The death toll also jumped to 438, which is 19 more than Florida health officials reported Friday. Of the 19 reported deaths in the latest update, two were Hillsborough County residents — a 63 year old man and a 93-year-old woman. Both had come in contact with another COVID-19 patient. In Sarasota County, two residents, an 85-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man, also died from the coronavirus.
The latest figures show 2,528 people have been hospitalized with the illness.
A total of 501,680 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 18,780 deaths.
Worldwide, 1.7 million cases have been reported. There have been 103.8 thousand global deaths.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay as of Friday evening:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 690
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 116
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Men: 343
Women: 345
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 444
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 84
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 95
Men: 231
Women: 212
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 219
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 72
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Men: 98
Women: 121
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 200
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 42
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 89
Men: 90
Women: 107
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 143
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 27
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 82
Men: 75
Women: 68
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 241
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 75
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 97
Men: 111
Women: 130
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 64
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 13
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Men: 32
Women: 32
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 47
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 27
Women: 20
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 64
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 19
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 88
Men: 32
Women: 32
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 1
Women: 2
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.