Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 526 new cases of COVID-19, 19 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this weekend, including two deaths in Hillsborough County.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Saturday morning show the state has a total of 18,494 cases. That’s 526 more cases than were last reported Friday evening.

As of this weekend, every county in Florida is reporting at least one coronavirus case.

The death toll also jumped to 438, which is 19 more than Florida health officials reported Friday. Of the 19 reported deaths in the latest update, two were Hillsborough County residents — a 63 year old man and a 93-year-old woman. Both had come in contact with another COVID-19 patient. In Sarasota County, two residents, an 85-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man, also died from the coronavirus.

The latest figures show 2,528 people have been hospitalized with the illness.

A total of 501,680 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 18,780 deaths.

Worldwide, 1.7 million cases have been reported. There have been 103.8 thousand global deaths.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay as of Friday evening:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 690

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 116

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 93

Men: 343

Women: 345

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 444

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 84

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 95

Men: 231

Women: 212

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 219

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 72

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 99

Men: 98

Women: 121

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 200

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 42

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 89

Men: 90

Women: 107

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 143

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 27

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 82

Men: 75

Women: 68

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 241

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 75

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 3 to 97

Men: 111

Women: 130

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 64

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 85

Men: 32

Women: 32

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 47

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 16

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 85

Men: 27

Women: 20

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 64

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 19

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 88

Men: 32

Women: 32

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 39 to 73

Men: 1

Women: 2

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.