Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 500 more cases of COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now nearly 26,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, according to the latest figures on the state health department’s website.

There have been four COVID-19 deaths in the Tampa Bay area over the weekend. Friday evening’s update included 16 deaths in the area.

One death was counted in Hernando County Saturday morning. Sarasota County reported one new death and Manatee County reported two new deaths on Saturday evening.

The health department confirmed an additional 504 cases of the virus on Sunday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 25,996. There have been 764 deaths.

Around the world, there are more than 2.3 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 162,000 people have died. The US has over 735,000 known cases and over 39,000 deaths.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: