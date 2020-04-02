Coronavirus in Florida: State has below-average number of health care workers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar DC photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report is exposing Florida’s shortage of health care professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While nurses and health care professionals express frustrations, the report from Self Financial Inc., highlights which states face an uphill battle with coronavirus as an already strained health care system is stretched to its limits.

To find out how many health care workers Florida had per capita, researchers analyzed statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metro areas across the country were ordered by the total number of health care workers employed per 100 residents.

The total number of health care workers includes both practitioners – physicians, surgeons and registered nurses – and health care support occupations such as home health aides, nursing assistants and medical equipment preparers.

The metropolitan areas with the most health care workers per capita were located in the Midwest or the Northeast.

Southern states were found to have a significantly lower density of health care workers.

Source: Self Financial

Between its 532,310 health care practitioners and 252,750 health care support workers, Florida has a total of 785,060 total health care workers serving the state’s population of 21,299,325. That means there are 3.69 health care professionals for every 100 residents. 

That brings the state’s number of health care workers per capita below the national average of 3.90.

Across the country, 8,646,730 health care practitioners and 4,117,450 health care support workers make a total of 12,764,180 health care employees.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Doctor's Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor's Concerns"

125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne

Thumbnail for the video titled "125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne"

'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song

Thumbnail for the video titled "'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song"

Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good"

Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000"

Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order"

Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor"

residents concerned about covid patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "residents concerned about covid patient"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss