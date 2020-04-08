Coronavirus in Florida: Social distancing helps change expected peak date, USF professor explains

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The new normal is anything but normal.

People far and wide have stayed home and distanced themselves from others amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

University of South Florida Professor Dr. Tom Unnasch explains how that has been a plus as the coronavirus pandemic pushes on.

“What this is really suggesting is that the social distancing is actually having a pretty decent effect on the intensity of the outbreak and the intensity of the epidemic,” Dr. Unnasch said to 8 On Your Side.

Unnasch explained that the intensity of the peak will not be as large as first projected, meaning not as many cases and potentially not as many deaths.

According to modeling by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the peak of cases in Florida is now expected to happen around April 21.

That modeling originally showed the peak was expected on May 3. But new data, new cases and mitigation measures have caused the change, Unnasch suggested.

“The more careful people are about maintaining the social distancing while we’re on the down slope, the quicker this things is gonna decline,” he said.

It is positive, perhaps, in a sea of so much negative.

“I would definitely follow the rules. I think it’s very important for everybody to stay in, but it’s okay to come out and get some exercise and go back home,” Tampa resident Alenzo Bowen said.

