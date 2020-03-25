Coronavirus in Florida: Senior citizens, Floridians with underlying conditions asked to stay home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking senior citizens and anyone with underlying medical issues throughout the State of Florida to stay at home to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“If you’re 65 or older or if you have seriously underlying condition – such as serious heart conditions, chronic lung disease, if you have some problems with your immune system – regardless of where you are in the state, stay at home,” the governor said Wednesday. “Let’s let everyone work on this and be very careful who you’re coming in contact with.”

The governor noted that, based on data from expanded testing, you have an extremely low risk of fatality if you are not elderly or do not have an underlying condition.

Gov. DeSantis also said he was pleased that the White House and federal officials have supported his executive orders asking travelers from the New York tri-state area to self-isolate upon arriving in Florida.

“New York City is the epicenter,” DeSantis said. “I think they have a huge percentage of the total cases in our country. And this has certainly been circulating there for weeks and weeks at a minimum.”

The governor said people living in New York started fleeing the state when a stay-at-home order was issued there. He said many of them started coming to Florida and he doesn’t want our state to see repercussions.

“These flights, I tell you, it’s just unbelievable. You look – 150, 180, 200, 167 flights a day ever since that stay-at-home order was issued – people are just getting out of dodge,” DeSantis said. “I know Florida is probably the number one destination but we’re probably not the only destination for people fleeing New York.”

According to the governor, the National Guard has been monitoring flights from the New York City area and processing those passengers.

“What we’re going to do is we have a contract now with one of the Google apps so we’re going to make this digital now,” he said. “That will make it even easier for us.”

During his news conference, the governor also addressed bed space. Currently, he said the state is at a 35 percent capacity. We’re at 33 percent capacity for ICU beds for adults.

