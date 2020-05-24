Coronavirus in Florida: Past month in review

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It has been almost three weeks since Governor DeSantis signed Executive Order No. 20-112, Phase One of Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery.
At that time, the order allowed for restaurants to reopen dining rooms at 25 percent capacity and outdoor seating, state parks and trails could reopen to the public, retailers could then operate at 25 percent capacity, and elective surgeries could resume.
Since then, DeSantis has allowed restaurants and retailers to open to 50 percent capacity. He has also implemented additional steps to reopening the state, including the reopening of barbershops and salons, gyms and fitness centers, has given theme parks the green light to submit their plans for reopening to the state, and has lifted restrictions on summer youth activities and camps.
While it isn’t exactly known when Phase Two of reopening the state will occur, the governor continues to stress the importance of the state’s positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that are coming back positive.
Prior to Phase One being initiated to now, what does the number of coronavirus cases look like in the state of Florida, the United States and globally?
Below you can find a breakdown of the case numbers from April 24, a month ago, to now, May 24.
Month ago: April 24
Florida
- 30,533 cases
- 1,046 deaths
- 4,817 hospitalizations
Locally (Tampa Bay area)*
- Total cases: 3,389 / Total deaths: 160
- Hillsborough County: 1,022 cases, 21 deaths
- Pinellas County: 673 cases, 24 deaths
- Sarasota County: 314 cases, 32 deaths
- Manatee County: 491 cases, 42 deaths
- Pasco County: 230 cases, 4 deaths
- Polk County: 393 cases, 18 deaths
- Hernando County: 86 cases, 3 deaths
- Highlands County: 76 cases, 7 deaths
- Citrus County: 95 cases, 9 deaths
- Hardee County: 9 cases, 0 deaths
United States**
- 889,661 cases
- 50,890 deaths
- 96,673 recoveries
Globally**
- 2,789,315 cases
- 195,775 deaths
- 781,109 recoveries
Today: May 24
Florida
- 50,867 cases
- 2,237 deaths
- 9,381 hospitalizations
Locally (Tampa Bay area)*
- Total cases: 6,253 / Total deaths: 397
- Hillsborough County: 1,883 cases, 72 deaths
- Pinellas County: 1,173 cases, 75 deaths
- Sarasota County: 586 cases, 73 deaths
- Manatee County: 975 cases, 91 deaths
- Pasco County: 349 cases, 12 deaths
- Polk County: 869 cases, 49 deaths
- Hernando County: 109 cases, 5 deaths
- Highlands County: 113 cases, 8 deaths
- Citrus County: 119 cases, 12 deaths
- Hardee County: 77 cases, 0 deaths
United States**
- 1,640,630 cases
- 97,672 deaths
- 366,736 recoveries
Globally**
- 5,380,774 cases
- 343,880 deaths
- 2,156,835 recoveries
During the past month alone, the number of coronavirus cases in Florida has increased by 66.5 percent (20,334 cases), the number of deaths has doubled/increased by 113.9 percent (1,191 deaths), and the number of hospitalizations has increased nearly doubled by 94.7 percent (4,564 cases). *
Additionally, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has increased by 84.4 percent (750,969 cases) and the cases globally have increased by 92.9 percent (2,591,459 cases). **
However, on a positive note, the number of recoveries in the US has increased by 279.4 percent (270,063 recoveries). **
Despite new cases appearing every day, the hope is the increase in cases continues to dwindle and the recoveries remain on the upward trend.
* Information provided by the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard
** Information provided by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center
