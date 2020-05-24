Coronavirus in Florida: Past month in review

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It has been almost three weeks since Governor DeSantis signed Executive Order No. 20-112, Phase One of Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery.

At that time, the order allowed for restaurants to reopen dining rooms at 25 percent capacity and outdoor seating, state parks and trails could reopen to the public, retailers could then operate at 25 percent capacity, and elective surgeries could resume.

Since then, DeSantis has allowed restaurants and retailers to open to 50 percent capacity. He has also implemented additional steps to reopening the state, including the reopening of barbershops and salons, gyms and fitness centers, has given theme parks the green light to submit their plans for reopening to the state, and has lifted restrictions on summer youth activities and camps.

While it isn’t exactly known when Phase Two of reopening the state will occur, the governor continues to stress the importance of the state’s positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that are coming back positive.

Prior to Phase One being initiated to now, what does the number of coronavirus cases look like in the state of Florida, the United States and globally?

Below you can find a breakdown of the case numbers from April 24, a month ago, to now, May 24.

Month ago: April 24

Florida

30,533 cases

1,046 deaths

4,817 hospitalizations

Locally (Tampa Bay area)*

Total cases: 3,389 / Total deaths: 160 Hillsborough County: 1,022 cases, 21 deaths Pinellas County: 673 cases, 24 deaths Sarasota County: 314 cases, 32 deaths Manatee County: 491 cases, 42 deaths Pasco County: 230 cases, 4 deaths Polk County: 393 cases, 18 deaths Hernando County: 86 cases, 3 deaths Highlands County: 76 cases, 7 deaths Citrus County: 95 cases, 9 deaths Hardee County: 9 cases, 0 deaths



United States**

889,661 cases

50,890 deaths

96,673 recoveries

Globally**

2,789,315 cases

195,775 deaths

781,109 recoveries

Today: May 24

Florida

50,867 cases

2,237 deaths

9,381 hospitalizations

Locally (Tampa Bay area)*

Total cases: 6,253 / Total deaths: 397 Hillsborough County: 1,883 cases, 72 deaths Pinellas County: 1,173 cases, 75 deaths Sarasota County: 586 cases, 73 deaths Manatee County: 975 cases, 91 deaths Pasco County: 349 cases, 12 deaths Polk County: 869 cases, 49 deaths Hernando County: 109 cases, 5 deaths Highlands County: 113 cases, 8 deaths Citrus County: 119 cases, 12 deaths Hardee County: 77 cases, 0 deaths



United States**

1,640,630 cases

97,672 deaths

366,736 recoveries

Globally**

5,380,774 cases

343,880 deaths

2,156,835 recoveries

During the past month alone, the number of coronavirus cases in Florida has increased by 66.5 percent (20,334 cases), the number of deaths has doubled/increased by 113.9 percent (1,191 deaths), and the number of hospitalizations has increased nearly doubled by 94.7 percent (4,564 cases). *

Additionally, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has increased by 84.4 percent (750,969 cases) and the cases globally have increased by 92.9 percent (2,591,459 cases). **

However, on a positive note, the number of recoveries in the US has increased by 279.4 percent (270,063 recoveries). **

Despite new cases appearing every day, the hope is the increase in cases continues to dwindle and the recoveries remain on the upward trend.

* Information provided by the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard

** Information provided by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center

