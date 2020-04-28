Coronavirus in Florida: Over 700 more cases, 83 deaths in latest update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 708 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Florida Tuesday morning.
According to the latest figures on the Florida Dept. of Health’s website, the state now has 32,846 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,171 deaths. More than 5,200 people have been hospitalized.
According to numbers on the FDOH’s COVID-19 website, 15 people suffered coronavirus-related deaths in the Tampa Bay area since Monday evening — the most being in Sarasota (7) and Manatee (4) counties.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,080
Deaths: 22
Hospitalizations: 174
Demographics of Cases
Men: 511
Women: 521
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 709
Deaths: 31
Hospitalizations: 214
Demographics of Cases
Men: 314
Women: 354
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 334
Deaths: 39
Hospitalizations: 118
Demographics of Cases
Men: 138
Women: 179
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 563
Deaths: 46
Hospitalizations: 135
Demographics of Cases
Men: 230
Women: 329
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 239
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 53
Demographics of Cases
Men: 112
Women: 120
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 457
Deaths: 20
Hospitalizations: 123
Demographics of Cases
Men: 183
Women: 264
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 89
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 22
Demographics of Cases
Men: 42
Women: 41
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 81
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 29
Demographics of Cases
Men: 42
Women: 38
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 97
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 25
Demographics of Cases
Men: 48
Women: 49
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 14
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 4
Demographics of Cases
Men: 4
Women: 8
There are now over 3 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 212,000 people have died. The US has more than 988,000 known cases and over 56,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.