Coronavirus in Florida: Over 700 more cases, 83 deaths in latest update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 708 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Florida Tuesday morning.

According to the latest figures on the Florida Dept. of Health’s website, the state now has 32,846 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,171 deaths. More than 5,200 people have been hospitalized.

According to numbers on the FDOH’s COVID-19 website, 15 people suffered coronavirus-related deaths in the Tampa Bay area since Monday evening — the most being in Sarasota (7) and Manatee (4) counties.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,080

Deaths: 22

Hospitalizations: 174

Demographics of Cases

Men: 511

Women: 521

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 709

Deaths: 31

Hospitalizations: 214

Demographics of Cases

Men: 314

Women: 354

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 334

Deaths: 39

Hospitalizations: 118

Demographics of Cases

Men: 138

Women: 179

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 563

Deaths: 46

Hospitalizations: 135

Demographics of Cases

Men: 230

Women: 329

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 239

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 53

Demographics of Cases

Men: 112

Women: 120

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 457

Deaths: 20

Hospitalizations: 123

Demographics of Cases

Men: 183

Women: 264

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 89

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases

Men: 42

Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 81

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 29

Demographics of Cases

Men: 42

Women: 38

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 97

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases

Men: 48

Women: 49

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 14

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 4

Demographics of Cases

Men: 4

Women: 8

There are now over 3 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 212,000 people have died. The US has more than 988,000 known cases and over 56,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.