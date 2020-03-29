Coronavirus in Florida: Over 4,000 cases in state, no overnight deaths

Coronavirus
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE MARCH 29 11 A.M.: There are over 4,000 cases of coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health’s website.

As of Sunday morning, there are 4,246 total cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida and 56 deaths. Florida saw zero additional deaths from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Below are the latest numbers for the Tampa Bay area as of Saturday night:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 206
Residents: 200
Non-Residents: 6

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 30

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 86
Average Age: 44

Gender
Men: 106
Women: 97

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 111
Residents: 100
Non-Residents: 11

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 33

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 15 to 83
Average Age: 52

Gender
Men: 67
Women: 44

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 50
Residents: 42
Non-Residents: 8

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 19

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 21 to 90
Average Age: 62

Gender
Men: 26
Women: 24

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32
Residents: 32
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
 Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases
 Age Range: 14 to 83
Average Age: 54

Gender
Men: 17
Women: 15

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34
Residents: 33
Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 5

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 73
Average Age: 50

Gender
Men: 14
Women: 20

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 37
Residents: 37
Residents Not in Florida: 0

Conditions and Care
 Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 8 to 88
Average Age: 50

Gender:
Men: 18
Women: 19

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14
Residents: 14
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Average Age: 51

Gender:
Men: 6
Women: 8

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10
Residents: 10
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 28 to 78
Average Age: 51

Gender:
 Men: 3
Women: 6

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 15
Residents: 15
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 3

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 87
Average Age: 56

Gender
Men: 7
Women: 8

SUMTER COUNTY

Total Cases: 40
Residents: 40
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 92
Average Age: 66

Gender
Men: 21
Women: 19

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 0

