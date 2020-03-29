Coronavirus in Florida: Over 4,000 cases in state, no overnight deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE MARCH 29 11 A.M.: There are over 4,000 cases of coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health’s website.

As of Sunday morning, there are 4,246 total cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida and 56 deaths. Florida saw zero additional deaths from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Below are the latest numbers for the Tampa Bay area as of Saturday night:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 206

Residents: 200

Non-Residents: 6

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 30

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 86

Average Age: 44

Gender

Men: 106

Women: 97

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 111

Residents: 100

Non-Residents: 11

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 33

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 15 to 83

Average Age: 52

Gender

Men: 67

Women: 44

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 50

Residents: 42

Non-Residents: 8

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 19

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 21 to 90

Average Age: 62

Gender

Men: 26

Women: 24

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32

Residents: 32

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 83

Average Age: 54

Gender

Men: 17

Women: 15

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34

Residents: 33

Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 5

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 73

Average Age: 50

Gender

Men: 14

Women: 20

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 37

Residents: 37

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 8 to 88

Average Age: 50

Gender:

Men: 18

Women: 19

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14

Residents: 14

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 85

Average Age: 51

Gender:

Men: 6

Women: 8

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10

Residents: 10

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 28 to 78

Average Age: 51

Gender:

Men: 3

Women: 6

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 15

Residents: 15

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 3

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 87

Average Age: 56

Gender

Men: 7

Women: 8

SUMTER COUNTY

Total Cases: 40

Residents: 40

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 92

Average Age: 66

Gender

Men: 21

Women: 19

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 0