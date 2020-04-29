Coronavirus in Florida: Over 300 more cases, 47 deaths in latest update

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Florida Wednesday morning.

According to the latest figures on the Florida Dept. of Health’s website, the state now has 33,193 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,218 deaths. More than 5,400 people have been hospitalized.

According to numbers on the FDOH’s COVID-19 website, 12 people suffered coronavirus-related deaths in the Tampa Bay area since Tuesday evening — Hillsborough (1), Pinellas (3), Sarasota (3), Manatee (3) and Polk (2) counties.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,105
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations: 181

Demographics of Cases
Men: 520
Women: 536

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 718
Deaths: 34
Hospitalizations: 216

Demographics of Cases
Men: 316
Women: 361

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 338
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 124

Demographics of Cases
Men: 138
Women: 184

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 567
Deaths: 49
Hospitalizations: 144

Demographics of Cases
Men: 232
Women: 331

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 241
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 53

Demographics of Cases
Men: 112
Women: 122

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 468
Deaths: 22
Hospitalizations: 127

Demographics of Cases
Men: 188
Women: 270

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 89
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases
Men: 42  
Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 81
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 29

Demographics of Cases
Men: 42  
Women: 38

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 97
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases
Men: 49
Women: 48

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 16
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 5

Demographics of Cases
Men: 4
Women: 10

There are now over 3 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 218,000 people have died. The US has more than 1 million known cases and over 58,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

