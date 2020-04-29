Coronavirus in Florida: Over 300 more cases, 47 deaths in latest update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Florida Wednesday morning.
According to the latest figures on the Florida Dept. of Health’s website, the state now has 33,193 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,218 deaths. More than 5,400 people have been hospitalized.
According to numbers on the FDOH’s COVID-19 website, 12 people suffered coronavirus-related deaths in the Tampa Bay area since Tuesday evening — Hillsborough (1), Pinellas (3), Sarasota (3), Manatee (3) and Polk (2) counties.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,105
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations: 181
Demographics of Cases
Men: 520
Women: 536
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 718
Deaths: 34
Hospitalizations: 216
Demographics of Cases
Men: 316
Women: 361
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 338
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 124
Demographics of Cases
Men: 138
Women: 184
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 567
Deaths: 49
Hospitalizations: 144
Demographics of Cases
Men: 232
Women: 331
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 241
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 53
Demographics of Cases
Men: 112
Women: 122
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 468
Deaths: 22
Hospitalizations: 127
Demographics of Cases
Men: 188
Women: 270
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 89
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 22
Demographics of Cases
Men: 42
Women: 41
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 81
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 29
Demographics of Cases
Men: 42
Women: 38
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 97
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 25
Demographics of Cases
Men: 49
Women: 48
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 16
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 5
Demographics of Cases
Men: 4
Women: 10
There are now over 3 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 218,000 people have died. The US has more than 1 million known cases and over 58,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
