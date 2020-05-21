Coronavirus in Florida: Over 1K new cases reported, 48 new deaths across state

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 2,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
Florida recorded more than 1,200 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 48,675. More than 8,900 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,144 — up 48 from Wednesday.
As of Thursday morning, the world has seen over five million cases of the novel coronavirus and 329,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.55 million cases and over 93,000 deaths.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,767
Deaths: 64
Hospitalizations: 370
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,109
Deaths: 73
Hospitalizations: 338
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 550
Deaths: 67
Hospitalizations: 161
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 933
Deaths: 88
Hospitalizations: 202
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 335
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 73
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 822
Deaths: 46
Hospitalizations: 248
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 108
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 24
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 110
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 36
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 115
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 32
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 54
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
