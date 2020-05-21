Coronavirus in Florida: Over 1K new cases reported, 48 new deaths across state

1  of  2
Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 2,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida recorded more than 1,200 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 48,675. More than 8,900 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,144 — up 48 from Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, the world has seen over five million cases of the novel coronavirus and 329,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.55 million cases and over 93,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,767
Deaths: 64
Hospitalizations: 370

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,109
Deaths: 73
Hospitalizations: 338

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 550
Deaths: 67
Hospitalizations: 161

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 933
Deaths: 88
Hospitalizations: 202

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 335
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 73

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 822
Deaths: 46
Hospitalizations: 248

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 108
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 24

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 110
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 36

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 115
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 32

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 54
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

