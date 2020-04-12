Coronavirus in Florida: Over 19,000 total cases, 452 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this weekend as testing continues.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Sunday morning show the state has a total of 19,347 cases. That’s 361 more cases than were last reported Saturday night (18,986).

As of this weekend, every county in Florida is reporting at least one coronavirus case.

The death toll also increased to 452 from 446.

Six Tampa Bay residents died since Friday evening. Two of the deaths reported Saturday were Hillsborough County residents — a 63-year-old man and a 93-year-old woman. Both had reportedly come in contact with another COVID-19 patient. In Sarasota County, two residents, an 85-year-old woman, and an 82-year-old man, also died from the coronavirus.

Pinellas and Pasco counties each saw an additional virus-related death in the Sunday morning update.

A total of 530,200 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 20,614 deaths.

Worldwide, 1.79 million cases have been reported. There have been just over 110,000 global deaths.

Additionally, over 400 thousand have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 740

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 119

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 98

Men: 50%

Women: 50%

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 451

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 88

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 98

Men: 52%

Women: 48%

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 223

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 72

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 99

Men: 45%

Women: 54%

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 223

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 43

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 91

Men: 45%

Women: 53%

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 155

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 30

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 94

Men: 52%

Women: 48%

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 248

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 76

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 3 to 97

Men: 45%

Women: 55%

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 69

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 85

Men: 49%

Women: 51%

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 55

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 19

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 85

Men: 57%

Women: 43%

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 68

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 19

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 12 to 88

Men: 49%

Women: 51%

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 39 to 73

Men: 33%

Women: 67%

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.