TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this weekend as testing continues.
New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Sunday morning show the state has a total of 19,347 cases. That’s 361 more cases than were last reported Saturday night (18,986).
As of this weekend, every county in Florida is reporting at least one coronavirus case.
The death toll also increased to 452 from 446.
Six Tampa Bay residents died since Friday evening. Two of the deaths reported Saturday were Hillsborough County residents — a 63-year-old man and a 93-year-old woman. Both had reportedly come in contact with another COVID-19 patient. In Sarasota County, two residents, an 85-year-old woman, and an 82-year-old man, also died from the coronavirus.
Pinellas and Pasco counties each saw an additional virus-related death in the Sunday morning update.
A total of 530,200 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 20,614 deaths.
Worldwide, 1.79 million cases have been reported. There have been just over 110,000 global deaths.
Additionally, over 400 thousand have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Metropolitan Ministries adapts to still serves Easter meals
- Apple Maps working to add COVID-19 testing locations
- US Air Force Thunderbirds thank healthcare workers, first responders with flyover
- Coronavirus in Florida: Over 19,000 total cases, 452 deaths
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of the hospital, says staff saved his life
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 740
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 119
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 98
Men: 50%
Women: 50%
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 451
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 88
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 98
Men: 52%
Women: 48%
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 223
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 72
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Men: 45%
Women: 54%
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 223
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 43
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 91
Men: 45%
Women: 53%
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 155
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 30
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 94
Men: 52%
Women: 48%
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 248
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 76
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 97
Men: 45%
Women: 55%
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 69
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 85
Men: 49%
Women: 51%
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 55
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 19
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 57%
Women: 43%
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 68
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 19
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 12 to 88
Men: 49%
Women: 51%
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 33%
Women: 67%
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.