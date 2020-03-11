Coronavirus in Florida: New restrictions in place for visiting nursing homes, assisted living facilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida officials have put in place new restrictions when it comes to visiting nursing homes and other facilities that care for and house elderly or at-risk residents amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The governor announced the new restrictions in a news conference Wednesday evening. Under his direction, certain individuals will be prohibited from visiting nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family care homes, long-term care facilities and adult group homes.

The restrictions are in place for the following individuals:

Anyone who is infected with COVID-19 who has not had two consecutive negative test results separated by at least 24 hours

Any person showing signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection

Anyone who has or may have been in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 who has not tested negative is prohibited from visiting for 14 days from their interaction with the infected individual

Any person who has traveled internationally is prohibited from visiting for 14 days after returning home to the U.S.

Anyone who traveled on a cruise ship is prohibited for 14 days after returning home

Any person who has been in a community with confirmed community spread is prohibited for 14 days after leaving the impacted community

Anyone who physically resides in a community with a confirmed community spread

“These are important efforts to mitigate the risk to our most vulnerable population to COVID-19 which is our elderly population and particularly those with serious underlying medical conditions,” Gov. DeSantis said.

