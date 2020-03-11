Coronavirus in Florida: New restrictions in place for visiting nursing homes, assisted living facilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida officials have put in place new restrictions when it comes to visiting nursing homes and other facilities that care for and house elderly or at-risk residents amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The governor announced the new restrictions in a news conference Wednesday evening. Under his direction, certain individuals will be prohibited from visiting nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family care homes, long-term care facilities and adult group homes.

The restrictions are in place for the following individuals:

  • Anyone who is infected with COVID-19 who has not had two consecutive negative test results separated by at least 24 hours
  • Any person showing signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection
  • Anyone who has or may have been in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 who has not tested negative is prohibited from visiting for 14 days from their interaction with the infected individual
  • Any person who has traveled internationally is prohibited from visiting for 14 days after returning home to the U.S.
  • Anyone who traveled on a cruise ship is prohibited for 14 days after returning home
  • Any person who has been in a community with confirmed community spread is prohibited for 14 days after leaving the impacted community
  • Anyone who physically resides in a community with a confirmed community spread

“These are important efforts to mitigate the risk to our most vulnerable population to COVID-19 which is our elderly population and particularly those with serious underlying medical conditions,” Gov. DeSantis said.

