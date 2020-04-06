Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus in Florida: New data moves predicted peak impact up to April

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A study that originally predicted when Florida would see peak coronavirus impacts has moved up that date based on the state’s influx of cases over the last week.

Data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine released last week predicted Florida would see the peak use of its resources on May 3.

Researchers have since moved that date to April 21.

The models were developed using state and national public health data, as well as information from the World Health Organization, hospital capacity and utilization data.

Over the weekend, confirmed cases in the state climbed to 13,324. More than 1,500 people have been hospitalized and 236 have died.

Source: IHME

Models show that Floridians are only about two weeks away from the deadliest day for coronavirus deaths.

On April 21, researchers say Florida will have a median of 242 death.

Source: IHME

That’s an increase from the previous projection, which accounted for 174 deaths per day if the peak resource use was in early May.

Patients in the state will need an estimated 2,095 ventilators. By next week, models show that the state could run out of ICU beds, leading to an ICU bed shortage of more than 760.

The data is the first update to the original models since Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter"

COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300"

Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic"

Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home"

Haines City 911 call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haines City 911 call"

3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home"

Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic"

energy saving tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "energy saving tips"

Pedestrian dies after early morning crash in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian dies after early morning crash in Tampa"

Raymond James Stadium testing site extends operations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raymond James Stadium testing site extends operations"

Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss