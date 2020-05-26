Coronavirus in Florida: More than 52,000 infected statewide

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 52,000 people have been infected with the the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
Florida recorded 424 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 52,170. More than 9,482 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,259— up seven from Monday.
As of Tuesday morning, the world has seen over 5.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 347,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.6 million cases and over 98,000 deaths.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,911
Deaths: 72
Hospitalizations: 389
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,147
Deaths: 75
Hospitalizations: 368
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 577
Deaths: 73
Hospitalizations: 163
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 983
Deaths: 91
Hospitalizations: 204
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 359
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 74
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 880
Deaths: 50
Hospitalizations: 259
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 108
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 113
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 35
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 119
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 32
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 85
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 10
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
