Coronavirus in Florida: More than 52,000 infected statewide

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 52,000 people have been infected with the the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida recorded 424 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 52,170. More than 9,482 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,259— up seven from Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, the world has seen over 5.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 347,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.6 million cases and over 98,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,911

Deaths: 72

Hospitalizations: 389

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,147

Deaths: 75

Hospitalizations: 368

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 577

Deaths: 73

Hospitalizations: 163

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 983

Deaths: 91

Hospitalizations: 204

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 359

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 74

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 880

Deaths: 50

Hospitalizations: 259

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 108

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 22

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 113

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 119

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 32

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 85

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 10

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

