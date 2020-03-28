Coronavirus in Florida: More than 500 new cases, 8 more deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida saw a spike of more than 500 cases of coronavirus and eight deaths from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to the Florida Dept. of Health (FDOH).

As of Saturday morning, 3,763 people have tested positive for the virus, including 3,608 Florida residents, according to FDOH.

The death toll has also gone up to 54 with the latest coming from Pinellas, Pasco, Lee, Dade, Broward, and Volusia counties.

An 83-year-old woman, 64-year-old man, and a 52-year-old man are among the most recent coronavirus deaths reported in Tampa Bay.

A total of 526 people have been hospitalized.

The health department has a map, which breaks down the cases county-by-county. Here are the number of Tampa Bay coronavirus cases as of 7 p.m. Friday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 195

Residents: 189

Non-Residents: 6

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 26

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 86

Average Age: 44

Gender

Men: 99

Women: 94

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 94

Residents: 83

Non-Residents: 11

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 33

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 83

Average Age: 52

Gender

Men: 61

Women: 33

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 48

Residents: 40

Non-Residents: 8

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 18

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 21 to 90

Average Age: 62

Gender

Men: 24

Women: 24

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 30

Residents: 30

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 83

Average Age: 54

Gender

Men: 16

Women: 14

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 28

Residents: 27

Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 5

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 21 to 73

Average Age: 50

Gender

Men: 12

Women: 16

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 34

Residents: 34

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 8 to 88

Average Age: 50

Gender:

Men: 16

Women: 18

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13

Residents: 13

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 85

Average Age: 51

Gender:

Men: 6

Women: 7

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10

Residents: 10

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 28 to 78

Average Age: 51

Gender:

Men: 3

Women: 6

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 14

Residents: 14

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 3

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 87

Average Age: 56

Gender

Men: 6

Women: 8

SUMTER COUNTY

Total Cases: 33

Residents: 33

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 10

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 92

Average Age: 66

Gender

Men: 18

Women: 15

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 0

The department said last week that it was able to test more people for the virus after partnering with laboratories around the state.

The United States has now recorded 101,657 coronavirus cases. Italy reported 86,498 while China reported 81,897.

The death toll in the U.S. stands at 1,581. There are currently 591,802 coronavirus cases in the world. Nearly 27,000 people have died.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.