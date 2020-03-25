Coronavirus in Florida: More than 1,400 cases, 20 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida recorded more than 200 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,467.

The state’s death toll rose to 20 as a number of fatalities were announced on Tuesday, including one in Pinellas County.

“This is the first COVID-19 death in our county,” the health department said in a statement. “We are expressing our condolences to the person’s family and we will continue to work with DOH and our community partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

There are 1,467 cases in total, the seventh highest in the country. The health department said 1,379 of those cases involve Florida residents. More than 80 involved patients from out of state.

The state is currently monitoring 1,297 people with coronavirus risk factors.

According to the FDOH’s website, there are currently 224 cases of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County: 91

Highlands County: 4

Pinellas County: 45

Manatee County 16

Sarasota County: 26

Pasco County: 15

Hernando County: 5

Polk County: 13

Citrus County: 9

The department said last week that it was able to test more people for the virus after partnering with laboratories around the state.

BayCare launched their drive-thru testing services last Wednesday, but later changed its hours and shut down several locations to preserve kits.

There are currently 55,225 confirmed cases in the United States and 435,006 in the world. More than 800 people have died of the virus in the United States. The global death toll stands at 19,625.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

