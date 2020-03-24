Coronavirus in Florida: More than 1,200 cases, death toll reaches 17

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Florida surpassed 1,200 on Monday, the seventh highest in the country. At least 17 people have died.

The Florida Department of Health has reported 1,227 cases in total— 1,147 involving residents and 80 involving patients from out of state.

On Monday, the health department announced three new deaths in Clay, Duval and Palm Beach counties.

It is currently monitoring 1,237 people with coronavirus risk factors.

According to the FDOH’s website, there are currently 195 cases of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Hillsborough County: 75
  • Highlands County: 2
  • Pinellas County: 41
  • Manatee County 15
  • Sarasota County: 21
  • Pasco County: 14
  • Hernando County: 5
  • Polk County: 13
  • Citrus County: 9

The department said last week that it was able to test more people for the virus after partnering with laboratories around the state.

BayCare launched their drive-thru testing services last Wednesday, but later changed its hours and shut down several locations to preserve kits.

There are currently 378,679 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world. The global death toll is 16,508

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the health department’s COVID-19 webpage or the live DOH Dashboard here.

