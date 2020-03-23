Coronavirus in Florida: More than 1,000 cases, 13 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus cases in Florida nearly doubled over the weekend, with the health department reporting hundreds of new cases across the state.

There are now a total of 1,007 confirmed cases in Florida, 937 involving residents and 70 involving patients from out of state.

Thirteen people have died from the virus in Florida, the most recent being a patient in Palm Beach County.

The health department is currently monitoring 1,147 people with coronavirus risk factors.

According to the FDOH’s website, there are currently 162 cases of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area.

Hillsborough County: 58

Highlands County: 1

Pinellas County: 38

Manatee County 13

Sarasota County: 17

Pasco County: 11

Hernando County: 5

Polk County: 11

Citrus County: 8

The department said last week that it was able to test more people for the virus after partnering with laboratories around the state.

BayCare Health System has several new drive-thru locations throughout Tampa Bay where people can get tested for the virus.

There are currently 351,731 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world. The global death toll is 15,374.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the health department’s COVID-19 webpage or the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: