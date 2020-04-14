Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus in Florida: Death toll nears 500

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The Florida Department of Health confirmed more than 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total known cases in the state past 21,000.

According to the latest figures on the health department’s website, 21,019 people have tested positive for the virus, while 499 have died. That’s up 38 deaths from Sunday night.

Six more people have died in the Tampa Bay area, including two in Sarasota County, two in Manatee County, one in Polk County, and one in Citrus County.

Nearly 80 people have died of the virus in Tampa Bay, which has around 2,400 confirmed cases.

The United States now has 582,594 known cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday morning, 23,649 people have died. There are 1,930,780 confirmed cases across the globe. More than 120,000 people have died.

Over 440,000 people have recovered.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 813
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations: 129

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 100
Men: 50%
Women: 50%

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 479
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 92

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 98
Men: 52%
Women: 48%

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 230
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 77

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Men: 45%
Women: 54%

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 252
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 49

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 91
Men: 46%
Women: 53%

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 169
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 35

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 94
Men: 50%
Women: 50%

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 270
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 82

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 97
Men: 45%
Women: 55%

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 15

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 85
Men: 49%
Women: 51%

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 61
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 20

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 54%
Women: 46%

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 72
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 12 to 88
Men: 50%
Women: 50%

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 33%
Women: 67%

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

