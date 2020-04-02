Coronavirus: Florida cases near 8,000, death toll continues to climb

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the U.S. case count surges past 216,000, Florida reported an additional 1,000 cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases up to nearly 8,000.

As of Thursday morning, 7,773 people in Florida have tested positive for the virus, including 7,495 residents. This makes Florida fifth in the list of states with the most coronavirus cases.

The death toll stands at 101 with new deaths reported in Hillsborough, Manatee, Polk, and Sarasota counties.

At least least 17 people have died in Tampa Bay.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area as of Tuesday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 362
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 60

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Men: 182
Women: 180

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 233
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 51

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 10 to 91
Men: 122
Women: 111

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 82
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 32

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 21 to 90
Men: 39
Women: 43

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 70
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 19

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 86
Men: 35
Women: 33

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 51
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 8

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 75
Men: 21
Women: 30

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 91
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 37

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 88
Men: 39
Women: 52

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 28
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Men: 13
Women: 15

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 21
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 5

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 82
Men: 12
Women: 9

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 23
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 6

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 88
Men: 11
Women: 12

SUMTER COUNTY

Total Cases: 57
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 16

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 92
Men: 27
Women: 26

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 73 to 73
Men: 0
Women: 1

The United States now has 216,722 cases of coronavirus, more cases than China, where the outbreak began. More than 5,000 people have died. There are 951,901 cases of coronavirus around the world. The global death toll stands at 48,284.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

