Coronavirus in Florida: Amazon warehouse employee tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — An employee at an Amazon fulfillment center in Jacksonville tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Tuesday.

The patient was last at work March 18 and has since been receiving medical care in quarantine, Amazon said in a statement released to First Coast News.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 1,412 cases and 18 deaths

Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order

Travelers from NY, NJ and CT coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

The company released a statement saying it is conducting “contact tracing” and will tell any employee at the warehouse who has come in close contact with the patient to also self-quarantine for 14 days.

Amazon said it will pay employees up to two weeks while they self-quarantine. The company will also allow unlimited unpaid time off for all hourly employees through the end of March.

Amazon has implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees, delivery and transportation partners at their sites around the world, including:

Increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of all door handles, stairway handrails, elevator buttons, lockers, and touch screens, to name a few.

No stand-up meetings during shifts – all business essential information will be shared via boards near main areas and through conversations with managers, or HR team members

Moving chairs and spreading out tables in breakrooms

Shift start times and break times are being staggered to promote social distancing

Suspended exit screening until further notice to ensure ease of movement near main entrances

Enabled temporary cell phone process for those who need to be in contact with their families or childcare providers

Training will take place in small formats and with in-app training tools and other equipment

Requiring employees to stay home and seek medical attention if they are feeling unwell and have adjusted attendance policies to support this.

Requiring employees to sanitize and clean their work stations and vehicles at the start and end of every shift with disinfectant/cleaning wipes.

Asked employees to defer non-essential travel.

Moved to video-based interviews for the majority of our candidate interviews.

Communicated to employees that everyone must wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Based on information from the CDC, the World Health Organization, and the Surgeon General, there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through packages, Amazon says.

