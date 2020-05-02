Coronavirus in Florida: 735 new cases, 50 deaths in latest update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now over 35,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,300 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
The health department confirmed an additional 735 cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 35,463. Almost 6,000 people have been hospitalized. The death toll stands at 1,364 up 50 from Friday.
Health officials reported 10 more deaths in the Tampa Bay area Saturday morning— three in Pinellas, three in Sarasota, two in Manatee, and two and Polk.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,240
Deaths: 24
Hospitalizations: 196
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 757
Deaths: 41
Hospitalizations: 214
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 372
Deaths: 47
Hospitalizations: 123
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 607
Deaths: 59
Hospitalizations: 162
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 275
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 51
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 514
Deaths: 26
Hospitalizations: 159
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 92
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 20
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 85
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 29
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 99
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 26
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 29
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6
There are now over 3.3 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 239,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.1 million known cases and over 65,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.