Coronavirus in Florida: 689 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in latest report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 31,000 people in Florida have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 1,000 have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
In Sunday’s most recent update from the Florida Department of Health, there were 689 new cases reported, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 31,528. Nearly 5,000 people (4,957) have been hospitalized and 1,074 have died.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to conduct a live coronavirus press conference from Orlando at 1 p.m.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,048
Deaths: 21
Hospitalizations: 162
Demographics of Cases
Men: 492
Women: 509
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 687
Deaths: 24
Hospitalizations: 203
Demographics of Cases
Men: 306
Women: 340
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 321
Deaths: 32
Hospitalizations: 114
Demographics of Cases
Men: 133
Women: 172
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 508
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 130
Demographics of Cases
Men: 210
Women: 295
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 232
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 52
Demographics of Cases
Men: 109
Women: 116
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 410
Deaths: 18
Hospitalizations: 122
Demographics of Cases
Men: 166
Women: 237
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 88
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 22
Demographics of Cases
Men: 41
Women: 41
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 76
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 29
Demographics of Cases
Men: 40
Women: 35
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 97
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 25
Demographics of Cases
Men: 48
Women: 49
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 3
Demographics of Cases
Men: 3
Women: 5
Around the world, there are more than 2.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 203,000 people have died. The US has over 940,000 known cases and over 54,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.