Coronavirus in Florida: 689 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in latest report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 31,000 people in Florida have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 1,000 have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

In Sunday’s most recent update from the Florida Department of Health, there were 689 new cases reported, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 31,528. Nearly 5,000 people (4,957) have been hospitalized and 1,074 have died.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to conduct a live coronavirus press conference from Orlando at 1 p.m.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,048

Deaths: 21

Hospitalizations: 162

Demographics of Cases

Men: 492

Women: 509

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 687

Deaths: 24

Hospitalizations: 203

Demographics of Cases

Men: 306

Women: 340

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 321

Deaths: 32

Hospitalizations: 114

Demographics of Cases

Men: 133

Women: 172

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 508

Deaths: 42

Hospitalizations: 130

Demographics of Cases

Men: 210

Women: 295

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 232

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 52

Demographics of Cases

Men: 109

Women: 116

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 410

Deaths: 18

Hospitalizations: 122

Demographics of Cases

Men: 166

Women: 237

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 88

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases

Men: 41

Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 76

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 29

Demographics of Cases

Men: 40

Women: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 97

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases

Men: 48

Women: 49

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 3

Demographics of Cases

Men: 3

Women: 5

Around the world, there are more than 2.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 203,000 people have died. The US has over 940,000 known cases and over 54,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.