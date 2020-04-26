Coronavirus in Florida: 689 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in latest report

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 31,000 people in Florida have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 1,000 have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

In Sunday’s most recent update from the Florida Department of Health, there were 689 new cases reported, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 31,528. Nearly 5,000 people (4,957) have been hospitalized and 1,074 have died.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to conduct a live coronavirus press conference from Orlando at 1 p.m.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,048
Deaths: 21
Hospitalizations: 162

Demographics of Cases
Men: 492
Women: 509

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 687
Deaths: 24
Hospitalizations: 203

Demographics of Cases
Men: 306
Women: 340

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 321
Deaths: 32
Hospitalizations: 114

Demographics of Cases
Men: 133
Women: 172

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 508
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 130

Demographics of Cases
Men: 210
Women: 295

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 232
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 52

Demographics of Cases
Men: 109
Women: 116

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 410
Deaths: 18
Hospitalizations: 122

Demographics of Cases
Men: 166
Women: 237

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 88
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases
Men: 41
Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 76
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 29

Demographics of Cases
Men: 40
Women: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 97
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases
Men: 48
Women: 49

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 3

Demographics of Cases
Men: 3
Women: 5

Around the world, there are more than 2.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 203,000 people have died. The US has over 940,000 known cases and over 54,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

