Coronavirus in Florida: 6,700 cases, 85 deaths

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health confirmed more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases past 6,700.

Florida currently has 6,741 cases of the disease. The death toll stands at 85, up eight patients from Monday night.

The health department reported a third death in Hillsborough County, a 92-year-old woman. Polk County recorded its first death and said the person who died was 60 years old. Two more deaths were reported in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

At least least 17 people have died in Tampa Bay.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 305
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 56

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Men: 156
Women: 149

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 167
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 47

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 15 to 91
Men: 90
Women: 77

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 76
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 32

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 21 to 90
Men: 37
Women: 39

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 53
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 17

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 86
Men: 29
Women: 24

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 40
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 6

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 75
Men: 17
Women: 23

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 73
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 28

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 8 to 88
Men: 33
Women: 40

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 24
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Men: 9
Women: 15

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 17
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 4

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 23 to 82
Men: 10
Women: 7

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 19
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 4

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 87
Men: 8
Women: 11

SUMTER COUNTY

Total Cases: 51
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 92
Men: 25
Women: 25

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 0

There are currently 184,183 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and 850,583 in the world. The U.S. death toll is 3,721 and the global death toll stands at 41,654.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

