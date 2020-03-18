Breaking News
Pinellas County still keeping beaches open despite coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus in Florida: 6-year-old tests positive for coronavirus in New York

Coronavirus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County confirmed that a 6-year-old child has tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Florida health department told WPTV the child tested positive in New York, and the case is currently under investigation.

WPTV has contacted Palm Beach County school officials to see if they have been notified about the case.

It is the youngest confirmed coronavirus case in the state.

The news comes following the latest release by the Florida Department of Health that the number of coronavirus cases jumped by nearly 100 on Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 314.

Seven people have died of the virus in Florida, the most recent being a patient in Manatee County.

