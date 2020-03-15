Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new cases in state, 4 in Tampa Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health confirmed 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the state to over 100.

Of the new group that was announced to have the virus, three of them live in the Tampa Bay area.

The health department said a 47-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman tested positive in Hillsborough County. A 67-year-old man tested positive in Pasco County. All three cases are reportedly a result of domestic travel.

A 17-year-old male from Cuba tested positive in Hillsborough County. He remains isolated and cared for, as are all of the new patients.

There are four total deaths from the virus in the state of Florida, most recently a Lee County man.

There are currently 221 pending test results.

New positive cases:

• A 55-year old female in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 79-year old female from Connecticut has tested positive for COVID-19 in Baker County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
• A 72-year old female in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 60-year old female in Citrus County has tested positive for COVID-10. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.
• A 64-year old female in St. Johns County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 71-year old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 48-year old female in Orange County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 70-year old male in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.
• A 47-year old male in Hillsborough County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 67-year old male in Pasco County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 32-year old female in Hillsborough County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 17-year old male from Cuba has tested positive in Hillsborough County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
• A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.
• A 28-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 58-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 25-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 62-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 74-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 48-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 65-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 42-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 52-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 65-year old female from New York has tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
• A 63-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 30-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 60-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 66-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 83-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 76-year old male in Collier County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
• A 28-year old male in Collier County has tested positive for COVID-19.  This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

