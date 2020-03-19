Coronavirus in Florida: 328 cases, 8 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health confirmed 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, including a number of cases in the Tampa Bay area. The new cases bring the state’s total to 328.

According to the health department’s online map, eight people have died of the virus in Florida, the latest being a Clay County man in his 70s.

RELATED CONTENT

Who has died from coronavirus in Florida?

There are currently 46 cases in the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County: 14

Pinellas County: 12

Manatee County: 8

Sarasota County: 4

Pasco County: 3

Citrus County: 3

Polk County: 2

The state is currently monitoring 967 people.

The department said it is now able to test more people for the virus after partnering with private laboratories around the state.

There are currently 6,519 cases of coronavirus in the United States. More than 100 people have died. The global death toll is 8,946.



For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the health department’s COVID-19 webpage or the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: