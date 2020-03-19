Coronavirus in Florida: 328 cases, 8 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health confirmed 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, including a number of cases in the Tampa Bay area. The new cases bring the state’s total to 328.

According to the health department’s online map, eight people have died of the virus in Florida, the latest being a Clay County man in his 70s.

RELATED CONTENT
Who has died from coronavirus in Florida?

There are currently 46 cases in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Hillsborough County: 14
  • Pinellas County: 12
  • Manatee County: 8
  • Sarasota County: 4
  • Pasco County: 3
  • Citrus County: 3
  • Polk County: 2

The state is currently monitoring 967 people.

The department said it is now able to test more people for the virus after partnering with private laboratories around the state.

There are currently 6,519 cases of coronavirus in the United States. More than 100 people have died. The global death toll is 8,946.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the health department’s COVID-19 webpage or the live DOH Dashboard here

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus: More than 200,000 cases worldwide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: More than 200,000 cases worldwide"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey"

Bucs betting odds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs betting odds"

School year could be extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "School year could be extended"

Clearwater beaches closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater beaches closing"

Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus"

President Trump addresses gathering on beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses gathering on beaches"

Free Drive-through Coronavirus Testing in the Tampa Bay Area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Drive-through Coronavirus Testing in the Tampa Bay Area"

Cars line up for coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cars line up for coronavirus testing"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss