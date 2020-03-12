Coronavirus in Florida: 3 new cases announced Thursday, 29 in total

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health confirmed three new cases of coronavirus in the state on Thursday.

According to the notice on the department’s website, two people in Broward County and one person in Lee County have tested positive for the virus.

New Positive Cases (via Florida Department of Health):

A 57-year old male in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 65-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 61-year old male in Broward County tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with Port Everglades.

The new cases follow three others out of St. John’s County, Miami-Dade County, and Broward County, which were announced on Wednesday.

One of the patients, a 70-year old male in Broward County had recently been in Tampa for the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Conference in Tampa, Florida.

Health officials say a total of 29 cases have been diagnosed in Florida. Another five Florida residents with the virus were “repatriated” to the U.S., but their location is unclear at this time. Three non-Florida residents, including one in Hillsborough County, have tested positive for the virus.

The city of Tampa has yet to make a decision on whether to cancel events in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held a press conference Thursday and said the city would be making a decision on whether to cancel St. Patrick’s Day, Wrestlemania and other events at a meeting with county commissioners Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.