Coronavirus in Florida, 3 new cases announced, one with potential tie to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – Three new cases of the coronavirus have been announced in the state of Florida one of which has a potential tie to the Tampa area.

The Florida Department of Health says three new positive cases are in St. John’s County, Miami-Dade County, and Broward County.

A 63-year old male New York resident who is currently in St. Johns County has tested positive. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case where this individual traveled from New York to attend Daytona Bike Week in Daytona, Florida which is currently underway and scheduled from March 6-15, 2020, in Daytona. The New York Department of Health is leading the epidemiological investigation for this individual.

A 56-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

A 70-year old male in Broward County tested as positive. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This individual attended an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Conference in Tampa, Florida. The epidemiological investigation is underway.

The news comes following the announcement by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor that employers at 83 assisted living facilities and eight nursing homes in Tampa are reviewing sick leave policy and guests will now be screened when they arrive to visit.

The mayor is also urging Tampa citizens to text 888-777 to the city for free text updates.