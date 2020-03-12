Coronavirus in Florida, 3 new cases announced, one with potential tie to Tampa Bay area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Three new cases of the coronavirus have been announced in the state of Florida one of which has a potential tie to the Tampa area.

The Florida Department of Health says three new positive cases are in St. John’s County, Miami-Dade County, and Broward County.

  • A 63-year old male New York resident who is currently in St. Johns County has tested positive. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case where this individual traveled from New York to attend Daytona Bike Week in Daytona, Florida which is currently underway and scheduled from March 6-15, 2020, in Daytona. The New York Department of Health is leading the epidemiological investigation for this individual.
  • A 56-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.
  • A 70-year old male in Broward County tested as positive. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This individual attended an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Conference in Tampa, Florida. The epidemiological investigation is underway.

The news comes following the announcement by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor that employers at 83 assisted living facilities and eight nursing homes in Tampa are reviewing sick leave policy and guests will now be screened when they arrive to visit. 

The mayor is also urging Tampa citizens to text 888-777 to the city for free text updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info"

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Full interview"

Rep. Charlie Crist on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Charlie Crist on coronavirus: Full interview"

Rep. Ross Spano on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Ross Spano on coronavirus: Full interview"

Rep. Neal Dunn on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Neal Dunn on coronavirus: Full interview"

'I’m just going to continue to have fun and enjoy life' Customers capitalize off cheap airfare despite coronavirus risks

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I’m just going to continue to have fun and enjoy life' Customers capitalize off cheap airfare despite coronavirus risks"

AAA Travel Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "AAA Travel Tips"

"We're ready to embrace the race," said St.Pete's Mayor, but some scared of Coronavirus disagree

Thumbnail for the video titled ""We're ready to embrace the race," said St.Pete's Mayor, but some scared of Coronavirus disagree"

Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution"

200K+ expected to attend Sun 'n Fun Expo as organizers monitor coronavirus spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "200K+ expected to attend Sun 'n Fun Expo as organizers monitor coronavirus spread"

Curtis Reeves murder trial moved back to October 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curtis Reeves murder trial moved back to October 19"

If you're suffering from allergy symptoms, think twice it might be something else

Thumbnail for the video titled "If you're suffering from allergy symptoms, think twice it might be something else"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss