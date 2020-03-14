Coronavirus in Florida: 25 new cases, 2 in Tampa Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health announced 25 new cases of coronavirus and one death as of Saturday morning.

The new update was announced on the department’s website around midnight Saturday.

FDOH said an Orange County resident tested positive in California while traveling and has since died.

Of the 25 new cases are two Manatee County women in their 60s. The health department says all of the new coronavirus patients are all being cared for in isolation.

This latest update bring the total number of Florida coronavirus cases to 76 and the total of deaths to three.

Read more on the Florida Dept. of Health’s coronavirus page.

NEW CASES:

• A 68-year old female Orange County resident tested positive for COVID-19. This test was performed in California following travel to Asia. This person is deceased.

• A 41-year old male in Orange County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 54-year old male in Osceola County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 51-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 67-year old female in Manatee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with domestic travel.

• A 62-year old female in Manatee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is not a travel related case.

• A 29-year old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with close contact with a traveler.

• A 69-year old male, non-Florida resident visiting from Europe tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County.

• A 59-year old female in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with domestic travel.

• A 65-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with domestic travel.

• A 42-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 77-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 59-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 37-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

• A 39-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

• A 83-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 41-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

• A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

• A 22-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 19-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

• A 58-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 43-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 37-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

