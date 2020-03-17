Coronavirus in Florida: 24 new cases, 1 Tampa Bay death

TAMPA (WFLA) — A newly released report by the Florida Dept. of Health confirms 24 additional cases of COVID-19 in Florida and a death in the Tampa Bay area.

The 24 new positive cases brings the state total to 216, FDOH says. A Manatee County resident is the latest virus-related death in the state and Tampa Bay area.

Of the new cases of COVID-19, 22 of them are Florida residents and two are non-Florida residents, according to the health department. Polk County has seen its first case of the virus.

For an interactive map and more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the health department’s COVID-19 webpage or the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST STORIES: