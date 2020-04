Coronavirus in Florida: 23 dead, 606 new cases of COVID-19 in latest update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida jumped by 606 from Saturday to Sunday with the death toll continuing its rise.

As of Sunday morning, a total of 12,151 cases have emerged in Florida with 218 total deaths. The death count jumped by 23 from Saturday to Sunday.

The health department is reporting 1,490 hospitalizations in the state.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area as of Saturday: