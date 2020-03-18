Coronavirus in Florida: 216 cases, 7 deaths

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 24 additional cases of coronavirus Tuesday night, bringing the total number of cases to 216.

Seven people have died of the virus in Florida, the most recent being a patient in Manatee County.

The health department also reported the first case of the virus in Polk County and more cases in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

According to the health department, 216 people were ill with the virus in Florida. This includes 195 Florida residents and 21 people from out of state. Another five Florida residents with the virus were “repatriated” to the U.S., but their location was not disclosed.

There are currently 29 cases in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Hillsborough County: 9
  • Manatee County: 7
  • Pinellas County: 4
  • Sarasota County: 4
  • Polk County: 1
  • Pasco County: 2
  • Citrus County: 2

The state is currently monitoring 832 people.

The department said it is now able to test more people for the virus after partnering with private libraries around the state.

There are currently 6,496 cases of coronavirus in the United States. More than 100 people have died.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the health department’s COVID-19 webpage or the live DOH Dashboard here

