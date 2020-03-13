Coronavirus update: Over 40 cases in Florida, 3 new cases in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health said there were 17 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state on Thursday.

The agency posted a notice on Twitter Friday morning, saying they had identified one additional positive case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed new cases for Thursday to 17.

However, there appears to some discrepancies in the report. The health department previously announced 15 new cases. One additional case would mean 16 people were diagnosed with the virus.

DOH has announced one additional positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed new cases for March 12th to 17 individuals who tested positive for #COVID19. All individuals are being appropriately cared for & isolated. Visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U for more information. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 13, 2020

According to the notice on the department’s website, three more people in the Tampa Bay area tested positive for coronavirus Thursday, two in Sarasota County and another in Hillsborough County.

New Positive Cases in Tampa Bay (via Florida Department of Health):

A 49-year old female Hillsborough County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 70-year old male Massachusetts resident in Sarasota County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 50-year old male New York resident who is currently in Sarasota County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

The agency also announced cases in Broward, Palm Beach, Alachua, Volusia, Duva, Clay, and Lee counties.

New Positive Cases elsewhere:

A 73-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.

A 74-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 24-year old female in Alachua County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 70-year old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.

A 83-year old male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 57-year old male in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 28-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 25-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case.

A 20-year old female Texas resident in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 68-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This case is associated with Port Everglades.

A 36-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

A 77-year old male in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

The health department told News Channel 8 Friday morning there were 43 confirmed cases in total. Another five Florida residents with the virus were “repatriated” to the U.S., but their location is unclear at this time. Three non-Florida residents, including one in Hillsborough County, have tested positive for the virus.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: