Coronavirus in Florida: 160 cases, 5 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Florida, raising the state’s total number of deaths to five.

Public health officials reported one death and more than a dozen new cases Monday. More than 160 people in Florida were ill with the virus, including 142 Florida residents and 18 people from out of state. Another five Florida residents with the virus were “repatriated” to the U.S., but their location was not disclosed.

There are currently 20 cases in the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County: 5

Manatee County: 5

Pinellas County: 4

Sarasota County: 3

Pasco County: 2

Citrus County: 1

The department said it is now able to test more people for the virus after partnering with private libraries around the state.

The state has monitored 1,824 people in total. More than 800 have tested negative for the virus. Around 850 test results are pending.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the health department’s COVID-19 webpage or the live DOH Dashboard here.

