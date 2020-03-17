Coronavirus in Florida: 160 cases, 5 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Florida, raising the state’s total number of deaths to five.

Public health officials reported one death and more than a dozen new cases Monday. More than 160 people in Florida were ill with the virus, including 142 Florida residents and 18 people from out of state. Another five Florida residents with the virus were “repatriated” to the U.S., but their location was not disclosed.

There are currently 20 cases in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Hillsborough County: 5
  • Manatee County: 5
  • Pinellas County: 4
  • Sarasota County: 3
  • Pasco County: 2
  • Citrus County: 1

The department said it is now able to test more people for the virus after partnering with private libraries around the state.

The state has monitored 1,824 people in total. More than 800 have tested negative for the virus. Around 850 test results are pending.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the health department’s COVID-19 webpage or the live DOH Dashboard here

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried"

St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry"

Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them"

Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss